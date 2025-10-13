Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says Party ‘Has An Allergy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the final phase between Worli and Cuffe Parade on October 8. |

Mumbai, October 13: As the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line opened on October 8, the Maharashtra Congress spokesperson took to social media today and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deliberately did not name Science Centre Metro station after the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Hitting out, Sachin Sawant said that as BJP has an allergy with the name Nehru, they deliberately omitted it and simply named the metro station simply as 'Science Centre'.

In his post on X, he wrote, "The entire country knows that this place in Worli is recognized as the Nehru Science Centre."

Not just this, he also shared a post by Mumbai Metro 3 where it recognised the location as Nehru Science Centre.

Calling it a matter of great insult, he said, "This matter is highly objectionable and is a great insult to the memory of India’s first Prime Minister and globally renowned leader, Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. His contribution to giving India a modern and scientific outlook is unparalleled."

He also drew comparision to other instances where the name of Jawaharlal Nehru was removed and then renamed. In his post, he wrote, "The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi was renamed the Prime Ministers’ Museum, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) was renamed My Bharat, and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium."

Condemning the act by the BJP, he added, "The BJP’s perverse mentality not only works to erase history but also damages the country’s prestige and international image. We strongly condemn this shameful act by the BJP!"

All about Mumbai Metro 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the final phase between Worli and Cuffe Parade on October 8. Following the inauguration, the daily ridership of Line 3 crossed 1.5 lakh. With the completion of this final stretch, the full operationalisation of the 33.5-km Aqua Line connects Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south.

Speaking of the timing, the first train from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade departs at 5:55 am while the last service leaves at 10:30 pm, reaching the terminal stations by around 11:25 pm. Operating at a frequency of every five minutes, the ride ensures smooth and timely travel across the entire stretch. The fares too are set at affordable rates with the minimum fare starts at Rs 10, while maximum goes up to Rs 70 for the entire journey one way.