 Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says Party ‘Has An Allergy’
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says Party ‘Has An Allergy’

Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says Party ‘Has An Allergy’

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant also shared a post by Mumbai Metro 3 where it recognised Science Centre location as 'Nehru Science Centre'.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the final phase between Worli and Cuffe Parade on October 8. |

Mumbai, October 13: As the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line opened on October 8, the Maharashtra Congress spokesperson took to social media today and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deliberately did not name Science Centre Metro station after the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Hitting out, Sachin Sawant said that as BJP has an allergy with the name Nehru, they deliberately omitted it and simply named the metro station simply as 'Science Centre'.

In his post on X, he wrote, "The entire country knows that this place in Worli is recognized as the Nehru Science Centre."

Not just this, he also shared a post by Mumbai Metro 3 where it recognised the location as Nehru Science Centre.

FPJ Shorts
Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas
Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Hoarding Collapse In Ahmedabad That Killed 2 Workers
Bihar Elections 2025: Big Setback For RJD, 2 MLAs Join JDU Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: Big Setback For RJD, 2 MLAs Join JDU Ahead Of Polls - VIDEO
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw

Calling it a matter of great insult, he said, "This matter is highly objectionable and is a great insult to the memory of India’s first Prime Minister and globally renowned leader, Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. His contribution to giving India a modern and scientific outlook is unparalleled."

He also drew comparision to other instances where the name of Jawaharlal Nehru was removed and then renamed. In his post, he wrote, "The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi was renamed the Prime Ministers’ Museum, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) was renamed My Bharat, and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium."

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3: Book Your Ticket With One Just Click VIA WhatsApp; Check Step-Wise Details & Other...
article-image

Condemning the act by the BJP, he added, "The BJP’s perverse mentality not only works to erase history but also damages the country’s prestige and international image. We strongly condemn this shameful act by the BJP!"

Read Also
Pune: Underground Metro Extension To Cut Katraj-Swargate Travel Time To 15 Minutes, Construction To...
article-image

All about Mumbai Metro 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the final phase between Worli and Cuffe Parade on October 8. Following the inauguration, the daily ridership of Line 3 crossed 1.5 lakh. With the completion of this final stretch, the full operationalisation of the 33.5-km Aqua Line connects Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south. 

Read Also
Maha Mumbai Metro Announces Changes In Morning Schedule For Lines 2A And 7 From 12-18 October | Know...
article-image

Speaking of the timing, the first train from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade departs at 5:55 am while the last service leaves at 10:30 pm, reaching the terminal stations by around 11:25 pm. Operating at a frequency of every five minutes, the ride ensures smooth and timely travel across the entire stretch. The fares too are set at affordable rates with the minimum fare starts at Rs 10, while maximum goes up to Rs 70 for the entire journey one way.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Sion Hospital Expands Bone Marrow Transplant Facility In Dharavi, To Treat 120 Children...

Mumbai News: Sion Hospital Expands Bone Marrow Transplant Facility In Dharavi, To Treat 120 Children...

Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says...

Mumbai: Congress Slams BJP For Dropping Nehru’s Name From ‘Science Centre’ Metro Station; Says...

Mumbai News: Tata Memorial, BARC Develop In-House AI Algorithm For Early Breast Cancer Detection

Mumbai News: Tata Memorial, BARC Develop In-House AI Algorithm For Early Breast Cancer Detection

Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam Demands CBI Probe Into Gold Theft From Sabarimala Temple

Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam Demands CBI Probe Into Gold Theft From Sabarimala Temple

'Maharashtra To Introduce 12 New Industrial Policies To Boost Exports Tenfold': Uday Samant

'Maharashtra To Introduce 12 New Industrial Policies To Boost Exports Tenfold': Uday Samant