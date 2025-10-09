 Mumbai Metro 3: Book Your Ticket With One Just Click VIA WhatsApp; Check Step-Wise Details & Other Options
Mumbai Metro Line 3, Aqua Line, launches WhatsApp ticketing to help commuters avoid online booking issues. QR code and WhatsApp number provided for convenience.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: As the most awaited Mumbai Metro 3, also known as Aqua Line opens for commuters from today, many face issues with booking tickets online. To counter this issue and make transport easier for commuters MMRCA has launched ticketing VIA Whatsapp.

Commuters on Mumbai Metro Line 3 can now skip the lines and book their tickets through WhatsApp. The official post shared by Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation includes a QR code and a WhatsApp number ( +91 98730 16836).

The commuters can either scan the QR code and tap the booking link or save the number +91 98730 16836 and send a “Hi” on WhatsApp. You’ll be greeted by a chatbot or reply menu, from where you can choose to buy a ticket. The system will guide you through selecting your boarding and destination stations, making the payment (via UPI or card), and in return, you’ll receive a QR ticket to scan at the entry gates.

Step-Wise Ticket Booking Process VIA WhatsApp

If scanning the QR code, press on the link which will redirect you to WhatsApp Chat, or directly send 'Hi' to the number mentioned.

If scanning the QR code, press on the link which will redirect you to WhatsApp Chat, or directly send 'Hi' to the number mentioned. | FPJ

After sending automated filled 'Hi', which will lead you to MMRCL's Automatic Reply Chatbot requesting service options to opt from

After sending automated filled 'Hi', which will lead you to MMRCL's Automatic Reply Chatbot requesting service options to opt from | FPJ

If opting for booking ticket, press on 'Buy Ticket' option to get link directing you to further process.

If opting for booking ticket, press on 'Buy Ticket' option to get link directing you to further process. | FPJ

Enter your 'Source' and 'Destination' details, number of riders (upto 6), single or return tickets and then carefully proceed to payment option.

Enter your 'Source' and 'Destination' details, number of riders (upto 6), single or return tickets and then carefully proceed to payment option. | FPJ

Read your 'Book Summary' and instructions carefully as the tickets once booked are non refundable. If corrections needed, press 'Edit Your Journey' option

Read your 'Book Summary' and instructions carefully as the tickets once booked are non refundable. If corrections needed, press 'Edit Your Journey' option | FPJ

Once you click on 'Pay Now', you will be directed to Zapkey page, leading to different payment methods. You have 5 minutes to choose your favourable payment option.

Once you click on 'Pay Now', you will be directed to Zapkey page, leading to different payment methods. You have 5 minutes to choose your favourable payment option. | FPJ

Other Options To Book Tickets

For online ticket booking, commuters can also install MMRC's Metro Connect 3 app, Mumbai One app that is available on Google Play Store and iOS store. The apps have a similar ticket and pass booking process. Currently, the apps are 'still in process' of adding the newly inaugurated final phase of Mumbai metro line 3.

This move is part of a larger push by Mumbai’s metro system to digitise ticketing and reduce wait times. For instance, Metro Lines 2A and 7 already support WhatsApp ticketing via number 86526 35500.

