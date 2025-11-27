Maharashtra Raj Bhavan Observes Constitution Day With Collective Preamble Reading |

Mumbai: On Constitution Day, officers and staff of Maharashtra Raj Bhavan read out the Preamble of the Indian Constitution on Wednesday. Dr. Prashant Narnaware, secretary to the Governor, led the reading along with the Raj Bhavan staff.

The participants, including Raj Bhavan officers and police personnel, reaffirmed India’s commitment to being a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. Deputy Secretary to the Governor, S Ramamoorthy; comptroller of the Governor’s households Dr Nishikant Deshpande; ADC Abhaysinha Deshmukh, and other staff members were also present.

