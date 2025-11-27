 Maharashtra Raj Bhavan Observes Constitution Day With Collective Preamble Reading
The participants, including Raj Bhavan officers and police personnel, reaffirmed India’s commitment to being a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. Deputy Secretary to the Governor, S Ramamoorthy; comptroller of the Governor’s households Dr Nishikant Deshpande; ADC Abhaysinha Deshmukh, and other staff members were also present.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
Mumbai: On Constitution Day, officers and staff of Maharashtra Raj Bhavan read out the Preamble of the Indian Constitution on Wednesday. Dr. Prashant Narnaware, secretary to the Governor, led the reading along with the Raj Bhavan staff.

