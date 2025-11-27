 Man Dies As Crane Collapses At Redevelopment Site In South Mumbai
The deceased has been identified as Danish Arif Khan (26). The mishap happened in the jurisdiction of Sir JJ Marg Police Station. According to police, Danish was working at the site when the crane suddenly toppled and he suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
The deceased has been identified as Danish Arif Khan (26). | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday at a redevelopment site in South Mumbai, where a crane collapsed during construction work, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old worker. The incident took place at the ongoing SBUT (Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust) redevelopment project.

Sir JJ Marg Police have launched an investigation and are trying to determine the exact cause of the crane collapse. Officials are examining whether negligence, mechanical failure or safety lapses led to the accident. Further probe is uunderway.

