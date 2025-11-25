Mumbai News: Fight Over Pet Pigeon Leads To Brutal Assault In Chembur; 3 Booked

Fight Over Pet Pigeon Leads To Brutal Assault In Chembur; 3 Booked |

Mumbai: A shocking incident of a brutal assault, allegedly stemming from a quarrel over a stray pigeon, has been reported from Chembur, Mumbai. Three individuals, including a 15-year-old minor, have been booked by the RCF police for brutally attacking three members of a family with an iron rod and other weapons, leaving one man critically injured.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Abdul Ahmad Hussain Siddiqui, 29, a resident of New Bharat Nagar, Vashi Naka, informed the police that the incident occurred on the evening of November 23. His 14-year-old nephew, Ibrahim, found a pet pigeon that had flown onto their residential roof while playing. The boy fed the bird and placed it in a wooden nest at home, deciding to keep it after failing to find the owner.

The situation escalated around 8:30 PM when Azhar Shaikh, 20, came to the Siddiqui residence demanding the bird, leading to a heated argument. Siddiqui promptly asked his nephew to return the pigeon, which he did. However, Azhar continued the confrontation, allegedly shouting obscenities and threatening the family before leaving.

Azhar soon returned, accompanied by his 15-year-old brother and a friend, Gaurav Singh, 21. The trio allegedly began pelting stones at the residence. They then physically assaulted Abdul Siddiqui's family members, Haidar Ali Siddiqui, 51, and Usman Siddiqui,32, with kicks and punches.

The assault took a life-threatening turn when Azhar Shaikh allegedly struck Usman Siddiqui on the forehead with the iron rod he was carrying, causing a severe injury. Gaurav Singh also allegedly used a wooden rod to strike Abdul Siddiqui's hand.

The injured family members were immediately rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. Due to severe bleeding from the head wound, Usman Siddiqui was subsequently transferred to Sion Hospital for specialized treatment.

The RCF Police have registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

