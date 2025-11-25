Maharashtra News: Residents Slam Poor-Quality Repair Work On Wada–Manor Highway

Residents Slam Poor-Quality Repair Work On Wada–Manor Highway |

Palghar: Residents of Wada taluka have raised strong objections over the poor-quality repair work currently underway on the dilapidated Wada–Manor Highway, accusing the Public Works Department (PWD) of turning a blind eye to substandard work by the contractor.

The Wada–Manor route is a crucial connector between the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway and key regions such as Manor, Palghar, Boisar, Talasari, and Gujarat. Thousands of goods carriers, passenger vehicles, and two-wheelers use this road daily. However, citizens say the ongoing repairs have only worsened the situation, with loose stones and dust creating additional hazards for commuters.

Around 5–6 days ago, the PWD initiated temporary maintenance on certain stretches of the road. The government has allocated ₹776 crore for the concreting of the Bhiwandi–Wada–Manor Highway, of which ₹135–150 crore has reportedly already been paid to the contractor for the Wada–Bhiwandi stretch. Meanwhile, temporary repair work is being carried out on the 22-km Wada–Manor stretch from Kanchad to Manor.

Residents allege the contractor has been operating in complete disregard of PWD rules. Instead of proper repair techniques using machinery, rollers, and asphalt, only loose gravel and stones are being dumped on the road. This, they say, has made the road more dangerous than before. Social activists and locals have demanded an inquiry into the contractor’s work and strict action against those responsible.

Construction Waste Used in Repairs, allege residents

Citizens have further complained that large potholes at Kanchad, Vaghote, and Ambhai Khind were not filled with asphalt as required. Instead, contractors reportedly used construction debris, gravel, and large stones, which have now scattered across the road. This has caused vehicles—particularly two-wheelers—to skid, posing a serious risk of accidents. The danger is even higher during nighttime, commuters say.

Residents insist that unless the PWD monitors the work more strictly and ensures proper repairs, the condition of the highway will continue to deteriorate, endangering thousands who rely on it daily.

