BMC Floats ₹26-Crore Tenders To Renovate Parks & Playgrounds Across Mumbai | Representational Photo

Mumbai: Several parks and playgrounds across Mumbai are set to undergo renovation. These include Maasaheb Meena tai Thackeray playground in Malad (East), Sahitya Samrat Annabhau Sathe Udyan in Akurli Village at Kandivali (East), Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga, Dadasaheb Phalke Udyan and Nare Park Ground in Parel. To execute these projects, the BMC has floated tenders worth Rs. 26 crore.

The BMC has slated the repair work at Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Playground for completion within 11 months, with an estimated cost of Rs. 4.22 crore. Likewise, upgradation of Sahitya Samrat Annabhau Sathe Udyan are planned to be finished within the same timeframe, at a projected cost of Rs. 14.78 crore.

Renovation of Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga is also scheduled over the next 11 months, with an estimated expenditure of Rs. 3.99 crore. Additionally, high-quality development work is planned for Dadasaheb Phalke Udyan and Nare Park in Parel.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/