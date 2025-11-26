Mumbai News: Worker Falls To Death From 20th Floor At Wadala Construction Site; 3 Booked For Negligence

Worker Falls to Death from 20th Floor at Wadala Construction Site; 3 Booked For Negligence | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic accident at a construction site in Wadala East claimed the life of a 24-year-old worker, Abdul Karim Jabbar, after he fell from the 20th floor of an under-construction tower. The incident occurred on 21 November at the Green Infinity New Construction AB Parking Tower of the Ajmera Group, located in Bhakti Park.

Following the incident, the Wadala TT Police have registered a case of negligent death against Site Supervisor Yogesh Pawar, Security Officer, working at Infinity Building on behalf of Mahan Buildcon LLP, Chittaranjan Jena, and subcontractor Ishrat Ali Shah, owner of Iram Enterprises.

According to the FIR, the complainant Abrar Ahmed Riaz Ahmed Sheikh Mansoor, 28, a labourer residing in Dinbandhu Nagar, Wadala East, stated that fabrication work at the Ajmera building had been assigned to Iram Enterprises by Mahan Buildcon LLP. Mansoor, along with Abdul Jabbar, Ajay Kumar, and Ijaz, had been working on the 20th floor, installing iron plates and placing I-beams for welding.

On the morning of 21 November, around 9 a.m., the team equipped with safety belts, helmets, boots, and reflective jackets took the lift up to the 18th floor and then used the external walkway to reach the 20th floor. After completing the day’s work, they began returning toward the 18th floor via the same walkway.

During the descent, Abdul Jabbar, who was walking ahead, tried to cross an iron reinforcement rod protruding from the structure. His foot got stuck in the rod, and while trying to free himself, he lost balance and fell from the height. Critically, no safety nets were installed in that area.

Supervisor Yogesh Pawar rushed Jabbar to the Sion Hospital in a taxi, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, for negligence leading to death. Further investigation is underway.

