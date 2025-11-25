Chlorine Gas Leak Kills 1, Several Hospitalised In Vasai Near Mumbai - VIDEO

Mumbai: A major accident took place on Tuesday evening when a chlorine gas cylinder leaked in Palghar’s Vasai West. The toxic gas leak claimed one life and at least 10-12 people, including four fire brigade employees from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, were hospitalised. Those exposed to the toxic gas reported difficulty breathing, nausea and severe irritation in their eyes.

The incident took place near Divaman Cremation Ground at around 4:30 PM. The sudden leak caused gas to spread in the area, leaving several people unconscious.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition. A video has surfaced on X, claiming to be from inside the hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, DCP Pournima Chaugule Shringi, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade, and Chief Fire Officer Jaish Chinpulkar rushed to the spot. The fire brigade managed to control the leak in time, averting a major disaster.

Locals have claimed that the incident took place due to negligence by the civic body and have demanded a transparent and prompt investigation into the matter.

