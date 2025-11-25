Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar Launches ₹15 Crore Beautification Projects In Aarey Colony |

In a major push toward the holistic development of Aarey Colony, Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar on Tuesday performed the bhoomipujan for beautification works worth nearly Rs 15 crore. The initiative aims to enhance the natural charm of the area known as the “lungs of Mumbai” and attract both domestic and international tourists. Five separate beautification projects within Aarey have been included in this phase.

During the event, several newly completed internal roads — part of the Rs 67-crore road development project earlier initiated by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde — were also inaugurated. These roads, completed with Waikar’s follow-up, include the Adarsh Nagar route, Unit No. 5 to Royal Palms stretch, and a small bridge near Unit No. 11.

The ceremony was attended by Aarey CEO Shipoorkar, Executive Engineer (Public Works) Prashali Dighavkar, Priyanka Ambolkar, former corporator Rekha Ramvanshi, Manisha Waikar, Deepti Waikar-Potnis, branch head Balkrishna Joshi, Rajan Rane, Janardan Chavan, Kshama Kalsekar, Surekha Gute, Pooja Shinde, Shiv Sena office-bearers, workers, and local residents.

Long-Pending Demand Finally Moves Forward

Aarey’s iconic lake has long been used for Ganesh and Devi idol immersions. However, since the lake came under the Forest Department in 2020, the High Court imposed restrictions on immersions there. To boost tourism and increase revenue for Aarey, Waikar — since his tenure as MLA — has consistently followed up with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Aarey administration, and departmental officials, pushing for lake beautification and tourism infrastructure development.

In 2023, the District Planning Committee sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the beautification of Aarey Lake. However, due to the Forest Department’s delay in granting permission, the funds risked remaining unused. Waikar then proposed that the sanctioned amount be reallocated to beautify other spots within Aarey that draw tourists. Based on his recommendation, the Public Works Division sent a proposal to the District Collector, who approved the revised plan.

Beautification Projects Underway

Under the restructured allocation, the following works will be executed:

Phase 2 and Phase 3 beautification of Chhota Kashmir Garden, adjacent to Aarey Lake

Upgradation and beautification of Veer Savarkar Garden in Aarey Milk Colony

Renovation and beautification of the New Zealand Hostel premises

Beautification of the area in front of Aarey’s Ganesh Lake

Waikar expressed confidence that these projects will add significantly to the scenic beauty of Aarey. He said the enhanced infrastructure will encourage more visitors, boosting tourism activity and making Aarey a major nature destination within Mumbai.

Once completed, all the beautification works and improved internal roads are expected to transform Aarey’s landscape. Waikar reiterated that these developments, pursued tirelessly for more than four years, will enrich the area’s greenery and natural environment, ensuring that Aarey continues to remain one of Mumbai’s most treasured ecological zones.

