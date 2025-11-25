Mumbai News: Muslim Activists Serve Legal Notice To Principal Of Kalyan's Ideal College After Namaz Controversy | Representational Image

Mumbai: A group of Muslim activists have served a legal notice to the principal of Kalyan-based Ideal College following the recent namaz controversy. The activists have demanded a full inquiry into the incident to identify the members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, who entered the college and confronted the students and also demanded a formal circular reinforcing religious neutrality in the campus.

A controversy erupted at Kalyan's Ideal College of Arts, Science and Commerce after a video of pharmacy department students offering namaz inside the campus went viral on social media. This led to VHP and Bajrang Dal members reaching the college and allegedly forcing the students to apologise, perform sit-ups and touch feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On Tuesday, a group of Muslim activists, including Adv. Faiyaz Shaikh, Adv. Ateeque Ahmed Khan, Adv Nafees Khan, Tanveer Usmani and Ashna Shaikh, along with Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society and Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, served a legal notice to the college’s principal.

The signatories highlighted that any disciplinary action for internal rule violations can only be taken by authorised college authorities and any external groups do not have lawful authority to enter the premises or discipline students. The legal representation raised serious concerns about the students being compelled to apologise publicly by external groups, alleging that it violates human dignity and constitutes failure of institutional control.

“Turning an internal matter into a public religious issue creates fear, emotional distress, and potential communal tension, undermining the institution’s duty to provide a safe and discrimination-free environment,” read the legal representation.

The activists demanded the principal to initiate a full inquiry to identify all external persons and demanded a written explanation about how they entered the premises, if they were permitted by the staff, the reason for failure to protect students from external pressure, details about security lapses and preventive steps taken. It also demanded that the college must ensure that no external group will be allowed to interfere in disciplinary procedures and issue a formal circular reinforcing religious neutrality, non-coercion, and equal treatment of all students.

The group has warned the principal of approaching the Bombay High Court, Maharashtra State Minority Commission, National Human Rights Commission and the Higher and Technical Education department.

