Navi Mumbi News: Raigad District President Mahendra Sheth Gharat Leads Uran’s Saibaba Palanquin Ceremony |

The revered Saibaba palanquin of the Sri Sai Seva Mandal, Uran, received a grand send-off on Tuesday as thousands of devotees began their annual on-foot pilgrimage to Shirdi. The ceremonial worship of the palanquin at Datt Temple was performed by Congress leader and Raigad District President Mahendra Sheth Gharat, who was also honoured with performing the Aarti by the devotees.

Following the ritual, the Mandal felicitated Gharat for his long-standing contribution to the tradition. Speaking to devotees, he said he has been visiting Shirdi for 38 consecutive years.

“Saibaba’s blessings have always guided me. Since 1987—when I first travelled to Shirdi by ST bus—I have wholeheartedly supported every Dindi. I am also building a grand Sai temple in Shelghar, which will soon be completed,” Gharat said.

He added that the palanquin tradition started in Uran 25 years ago and must continue “uninterrupted for generations.”

The palanquin procession marks a significant milestone this year as the Silver Jubilee of the tradition. Inspired by the Mandal, several groups in the Uran region have started undertaking the Shirdi pilgrimage on foot.

At around 9.30 am, the palanquin began its journey from Uran, with Mahendra Sheth Gharat ceremonially shouldering it. Uran Municipal Corporation mayoral candidate Bhavana Ghanekar was also present.

Continuing his annual practice, Gharat distributed T-shirts to young devotees participating in the Dindi. Members of the M.G. Group joined in large numbers during the ceremony.

The departure event saw the presence of Sri Sai Seva Mandal President Satish Patil, Working President Chandrakant Mhatre, Secretary Jagdish Kadu, Treasurer Amit Kadu, Mandal members, and a large gathering of citizens. Amid chants of devotion, the palanquin left Uran and is expected to reach Shirdi on December 3.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/