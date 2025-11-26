Mumbai News: Lottery For 120 PAPs To Make Way For Magathane-Goregaon 120 Ft DP Road Likely Within A Month |

Mumbai: The lottery for 120 residential units for project affected persons (PAPs) in Kandivali (E)’s Singh Estate is likely to be carried out in a month after it received approval from the state’s Housing ministry. This will turn out to be a crucial step in making way for the uncompleted 120 ft development plan (DP) road from Magathane to Goregaon.

On October 1, 2024, The Free Press Journal had reported that the BMC rejected the chief minister’s direction to realign the proposed 120 ft DP road from Magathane to Goregaon, to save the slum structures in Singh Estate, stating that the realignment is technically not possible. The BMC chief had passed the order while hearing Lokhandwala Residents Associations' petition forwarded by the Bombay High Court and cited that the proposed plan has been implemented and most part of the road has already been constructed.

After a six months-long inaction following its own order, the BMC commenced the demolition of illegal residential structures in Singh Estate. The first batch of 47 residential units were allotted to PAPs in Bitcon Infrastructure’s project in Kandivali (E)’s Poisar Village after a lottery held on June 19 after a representation from Lokhandwala Residents’ Association (LRA).

After the completion of demolition of the first batch of 47 structures in October, the rehabilitation of 120 affected families at Suhas Modi CHS in Kandivali (E)’s Ashok Nagar has been approved by the Minister of Housing and a lottery to allot residential units is expected within a month. According to assistant engineer (maintenance) of BMC’s R/South ward, the civic body is also working to shift the remaining 38 structures at PATON project in Lokhandwala Township.

LRA founders Rajiv Kashyap and Shishir Vivekanand Shetty, who filed the petition, got the DP Road Implementation order in October 2024, hoping for execution within six months. After realising the time taken for the same, LRA started rigorously following up with the BMC with systematic documentation from April ensuring time-bound implementation of the said DP road.

“We were expecting the approval of these 120 PAP's to BMC by October-end which was delayed mainly due to the festive season and interdepartmental formalities. Teething issues have to be expected in implementation of such public projects. However, being the petitioners, we've ensured rigorous follow up with the concerned departments and are expecting the lottery and allotment process of these 120 PAPs around the first week of December,” said Shetty.

Devaangi Dave, a resident of Lokhandwala Township and a member of LRA, said, “Our residents have awaited for over a decade to see this DP road open so that we atleast have an additional road to access the Western Express Highway. We will be relieved of the daily traffic struggle to cross 1km distance in 45 minutes on an average.”

