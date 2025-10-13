Mira-Bhayandar News: Kashigaon Police Nab Serial Mobile Thief; 20 Stolen Phones Worth ₹1.16 Lakh Recovered | Representative Image (FPJ Photo)

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Kashigaon Police Crime Detection Unit has successfully arrested a habitual offender involved in a series of mobile thefts across Mira Road and nearby areas. The accused, identified as Abdul Rehman Tahir Badu (28), was apprehended following a detailed investigation, and police have recovered 20 stolen mobile phones worth approximately ₹1.16 lakh from his possession.

The Burglary

The breakthrough came after a complaint filed by Hafeezul Rehman Arif Shaikh (20), a grocery shop owner residing in Kashigaon. On October 9, 2025, an unidentified person broke into his residence at night through a window and stole mobile phones and cash worth ₹30,000. Based on the complaint, the Kashigaon Police Station registered a case under sections 305 and 321(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Investigation

A dedicated team from the Kashigaon Police Crime Detection Branch launched a thorough investigation. The team detained the suspect Abdul Badu, residing in Nalasopara East. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the burglary and revealed that he had committed similar thefts in Mira Road, Navghar, and nearby localities.

Based on his statement, the police seized 20 mobile phones of various brands, including Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and iPhone, collectively valued at ₹1.16 lakh.

A Repeat Offender

Upon verification, police discovered that Badu had several criminal cases registered against him at different police stations, including Kashigaon, Pelhar, Mandvi, and Mira Road. His previous offences include burglaries and thefts under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused has been placed under arrest, and further investigation is being carried out.