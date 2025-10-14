IndiGo To Contest DGCA Order Imposing ₹40 Lakh Fine For Using Non-Qualified Simulators To Train Pilots | File Pic (Representational Image)

IndiGo will contest the fine imposed by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for training pilots on non-qualified simulators for critical airports. The authority imposed a fine of Rs40 lakh on the airline for training around 1,700 pilots on simulators deemed inefficient for airports like Leh, Calicut, and Kathmandu.

Investigation Reveals Non-Compliant Training

An investigation by the civil aviation watchdog highlighted that IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, used full flight simulators (FFS) to train its pilots. Training records and email responses from July 24 to 31 showed that around 1,700 pilots, including captains and first officers, were trained on FFS not certified for critical, or Category C, airports.

Critical Airports Require Special Training

Airports like Leh, Calicut, and Kathmandu fall under this category due to challenging terrain, weather conditions, and approach difficulties. Training for such airports must be conducted on simulators specifically certified for these operations.

Details of Non-Compliant Simulators

The DGCA order listed 20 simulators across training facilities in Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Hyderabad. They belong to training institutes like Airbus, CAE Simulation Training Pvt Ltd a joint venture between IndiGo’s parent company Interglobe Enterprises and CAE Inc. Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), and AAG Centre for Aviation Training (ACAT).

Regulatory Notices and Fines

DGCA issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo’s Director of Training (DoT) on August 11. IndiGo’s response dated August 22 was found unsatisfactory, prompting the regulator to impose penalties. Separate fines of Rs20 lakh each were levied on the airline’s DoT and Director of Flight Operations (DFO) for non-compliance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

Compliance Reminder in Official Order

“You were responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable Civil Aviation Requirements. However, it has been observed that you failed to ensure the use of appropriately qualified simulators for training related to Class III (critical) airports, in violation of the CAR provisions,” the order stated.

Payment and Appeal Process

Demand notices were issued to both directors, requiring deposit within 30 days. The airline can appeal the decision within a month by paying a statutory fee to the Joint Director General of Civil Aviation.

IndiGo Seeks Appeal

According to a disclosure filed to the National Stock Exchange, the airline is contesting the order with the appellate authority. “There is no material impact on financials, operations, or other activities of the company,” the disclosure stated.