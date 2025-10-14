Mumbai News: SHRC Adjourns Hearing As Four Bandra Police Officers Face Action In Drug Planting Case

SHRC Adjourns Hearing As Four Bandra Police Officers Face Action In Drug Planting Case | FPJ Photo

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bandra Division, Adikrao Pol, informed the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that four police officials allegedly involved in planting drugs on a man have been departmentally prosecuted. A show-cause notice has been issued for imposing a major penalty against the erring officials upon conclusion of the departmental proceedings. The SHRC has adjourned the matter to November 19, 2025, for its final hearing.

Suspended Officers Named

The four suspended officers named in the FIR are PSI Vishwanath Omble and constables Imran Shaikh, Sagar Kamble, and Shinde, alias Dabang Shinde.

Suo Motu Cognisance by SHRC

In September 2024, the SHRC took suo motu cognizance of a news article on the incident. Nearly three and a half months later, the Vakola Police registered a case under sections 198, 199, 137(2), 127(1), 115(2), 118(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the four officials.

Incident Details

The victim, Dylan Estibeiro (31), alleged that on August 30, 2024, at around 5 p.m., police officers in plain clothes entered a farm in Kalina-Kurla that he manages for his friend Shahbaz Khan. Dylan, a resident of Kalina, Santacruz (East), works for a private livestock company.

Alleged Drug Planting

According to the complaint, four unidentified individuals approached Dylan. One, wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with white stripes, asked for Dylan’s name and allegedly placed a small bag containing a white substance into his back pocket, claiming it was MD (synthetic drug).

Threats and Beating

Dylan realised the individuals were police personnel when one of them showed handcuffs. He was taken into a Ford EcoSport, where two officers allegedly beat him with their hands. Dylan was later taken to a police chowki on Khar Danda Road Number 18, beaten with a belt and stick, and allegedly forced to confess that Shahbaz Khan had given him the substance. Dylan refused to comply.

Return Home and CCTV Evidence

After being released around 9 p.m., Dylan returned home and met his friend Sandeep. Later, he met Shahbaz Khan, who allegedly had CCTV footage showing the police planting drugs in Dylan’s pocket. Dylan subsequently filed a complaint at Vakola Police Station.

Final Hearing Scheduled

The SHRC has kept the matter for final hearing on November 19, 2025, following departmental action against the erring officers.