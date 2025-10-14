Mumbai’s Rising Skyline, Falling Safety: Repeated Tragedies Expose Grim Reality At Construction Sites

Mumbai Skyline |

On October 8, two separate incidents reminded the city once again of this grim reality. In Jogeshwari East, 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin lost her life when a cement block fell from an under-construction building, fatally striking her on the head. On the same day, in Chembur, a 46-year-old labourer plunged to his death from the 13th floor while plastering a wall.

Relatives of both victims have accused the builders of negligence, alleging that basic safety norms were ignored. “If helmets or safety nets had been in place, these deaths could have been prevented,” said one relative, visibly angry at the developers’ indifference.

Negligence Beyond Isolated Cases

Unfortunately, these are not isolated incidents. Just fifteen days later, yet another construction worker died under similar circumstances — this time, the developer had reportedly failed to provide safety harnesses.

Despite the frequency of such tragedies, accountability remains rare. Police cases, if filed at all, usually target the on-site supervisor or contractor. Developers — who are ultimately responsible for ensuring compliance with safety norms — often escape scrutiny.

Workers’ Lives ‘Treated as Cheap’

According to labour activists, Mumbai witnesses several such deaths every year, many of which go unreported or are quietly settled. “Workers’ lives are treated as cheap. There is no system to monitor safety compliance effectively,” said an activist who has been tracking such incidents.

Many small and mid-level builders cut corners to save costs, skipping helmets, harnesses, barricades, and safety training altogether. In the meantime, the families of victims are left to fight lengthy legal battles or simply move on, with little hope of justice or compensation.

Safety Norms Remain Only on Paper

Adv. Bhimesh Mutula, Secretary of the Maharashtra State Nurses and Labour Workers’ Association, stated, “Safety norms in new constructions and redevelopment projects remain only on paper. The safety of workers, structural inspections at construction sites, and physical inspections by the concerned authorities are being seriously neglected. It is very painful that even after the death or accident of workers, their families do not receive justice or compensation.”

Political Intervention and Public Protest

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam has written to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, demanding a thorough probe into the Sanskruti Amin incident. Satam also urged the BMC to conduct a citywide audit of all under-construction sites to ensure compliance with safety norms.

The demand follows the tragic death of 22-year-old Amin, who was killed by a falling brick from a redevelopment site in Jogeshwari East on October 8. Around 1,000 residents joined a protest march on Sunday, demanding action against the builder.

“It has been brought to my notice that there were prior complaints regarding safety norms not being followed at the said site, and no action was taken. If these allegations are true, the BMC administration should take immediate action against the concerned officials,” Satam said.

He further called for stringent safety checks across the city. “The BMC must audit all under-construction sites to check whether safety norms are being followed. Any violations must be rectified at the earliest. In the interest of public safety, a stop-work notice should be issued until compliance is ensured,” he added.

BMC Clarifies Builders’ Accountability

Meanwhile, the BMC’s Building Proposal Department, which grants permissions for new constructions and redevelopment, stated that it is the responsibility of the owner, builder, developer, architect, and other professionals to take all precautionary measures on-site to avoid any mishap.

‘Special Safety Control Guidelines’ were issued by the State Urban Development Department in August 2025 for construction activities in high-rises. Some of the key recommendations include the appointment of safety officers, safety measures for façade and height work, and the safeguarding of adjacent areas as part of the Building Proposal’s Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) conditions.

“As per the provision of DCPR 2034 Clause 12(5), it is the responsibility of the builder on record to ensure necessary safety precautions are taken on-site and in its immediate surroundings. The grant of IOD does not render BMC liable for any injury or damages whatsoever. In simple words, when the builder is permitted to start work, he accepts full responsibility for compliance with safety norms,” said a senior BMC officer.

The officer added that while the BMC does inspect construction sites, the visits are not frequent.

Delayed Action and Legal Loopholes

A police officer said, “When a complaint is received regarding unauthorised construction, the police stop the construction and inform the municipal authorities. The police cannot take direct action. Based on the municipal corporation’s directions and the complaint, a case is then registered against those responsible. If the municipal body requests police protection for the demolition of such illegal structures, the police provide security. However, if the police register a case against unauthorised construction, they must obtain approval from the municipal corporation for further action.”

A retired police officer added that this process often leads to significant delays.

Responsibility Without Enforcement

The complete responsibility for the safety of workers at a building construction site lies with the concerned builder, contractor, or supervisor. It is the duty of the relevant administrative authorities to ensure that proper facilities and safety measures are provided at the construction site.

If safety measures are not in place and a worker dies as a result, a preliminary investigation is conducted, and a case is registered against those responsible, followed by further legal action, according to a police official.

A Skyline Built on Negligence

As the skyline of Mumbai continues to rise, it does so on a shaky foundation not of cement and steel, but of ignored safety measures and forgotten lives. Until strict accountability is enforced, more such headlines will continue to remind the city of the price paid for negligence.

Key Facts

Fifteen days later, another worker died due to lack of safety harnesses.

Developers reportedly failed to provide proper safety measures.

Police cases usually target supervisors or contractors; developers often escape scrutiny.

Victims’ families often face long legal battles or give up hope for justice.

Many such deaths go unreported or are quietly settled.

Many small and mid-level builders skip safety gear and training to cut costs.

Builders, developers, and architects are fully responsible for on-site safety.

Safety Guidelines

Special Safety Control Guidelines (August 2025) for High-Rise Construction Include:

Appointment of safety officers.

Safety for façade and height work.

Protection of adjacent areas.

A senior BMC officer admitted that inspections are carried out but not frequently.