Mira-Bhayandar: Frustrated Commuters Play Garba On Ghodbunder Road To Protest Against Endless Traffic Jams; VIDEO

The ongoing traffic problems on Ghodbunder Road once again caused major congestion on Sunday, October 12, pushing frustrated commuters to an extraordinary act of protest playing garba in the middle of the road. An accident involving a container truck near Gaimukh brought traffic to a standstill, leaving thousands of people stranded for hours.

Accident Adds to Repair-Related Delays

This latest traffic jam occurred even as repairs were already underway on a damaged stretch of the Ghodbunder–Gaimukh Ghat. The Mira-Bhayandar Police had issued a notification closing one lane of the Thane-bound carriageway from October 11 to October 14 for repair work.

The truck accident on Sunday morning further worsened the gridlock, causing vehicles to back up from Navghar to Kajupada on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad highway.

Thousands of heavy vehicles use Ghodbunder Road for transport between Uran’s JNPA, Gujarat, and Vasai. The route also handles a significant volume of daily commuter traffic from Gujarat to Bhiwandi, JNPA, and Nashik, making it one of the region’s most critical arterial links.

Gaimukh Ghat in Poor Condition

The Gaimukh Ghat section of Ghodbunder Road is currently in a state of disrepair. Ongoing work is taking place on the Thane-bound stretch between the Indian Oil petrol pump and Neera Kendra, causing major slowdowns and long queues of vehicles.

Commuters Turn to Garba in Protest

Amidst the chaos and mounting frustration, some commuters adopted a unique form of protest. A viral video on social media shows people playing garba and music on the road, transforming their anger into dance.

Several stranded passengers, including those in buses, joined in the impromptu celebration, turning the gridlock into a brief moment of unity and humour amid inconvenience.

Years of Frustration Over Unresolved Traffic Woes

The chronic traffic issues on Ghodbunder Road have long plagued daily commuters traveling between Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai, Virar, and Thane.

Sunday’s incident has once again highlighted the growing resentment among residents over the authorities’ failure to find a lasting solution to the persistent traffic chaos on one of Mumbai’s busiest corridors.