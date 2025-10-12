Mumbai Weather Update: City Experiences Partly Cloudy Skies Along With Worsening AQI At 149 | Pinterest

Mumbai is experiencing another day of moderate air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining at 149 as of 5:30 am today. This marks the second consecutive day that the city has recorded an AQI in the "Moderate" category, which is an increase from Saturday's reading of 139.

The AQI readings are based on the levels of particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10) in the air, and a reading of 149 suggests that people, especially those with respiratory conditions, may experience some health effects, though it is not yet in the "Poor" or "Very Poor" range.

Sewri, one of the most polluted areas in the city, recorded the highest AQI at 198, followed closely by Vasai West and Fire Station Malad West, both registering AQIs of 192, according to report by Indian Express.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 101-200 falls under the "Moderately Polluted" category, where individuals may experience discomfort due to pollution. The city's most affected areas today include Sewri, Kandivali East, and Bapista Garden Mazeogaon, where AQI levels range from 171 to 198. Other parts of Mumbai such as Colaba, Worli, and Chembur are reporting relatively better air quality, with AQI readings between 120-130.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with temperatures likely to hover between a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 23°C. While the skies remain clouded, the humidity levels will make the weather feel warmer, particularly in the afternoon. The weather is expected to remain calm, offering little relief from the ongoing haze caused by air pollution.

As Mumbai continues to battle moderate air quality, residents are advised to take precautions, especially if they are in areas with higher AQI readings. Those with respiratory issues, children, and the elderly should limit outdoor activities and wear masks if necessary to avoid exposure to fine particulate matter.

