Mumbai News: BMC Solid Waste Management Costs Surge 34% As City Generates 6,500 Metric Tonnes Waste Daily

Mumbai: Mumbai is facing a growing solid waste challenge, with a recent report by the Praja Foundation revealing a 34% rise in Solid Waste Management (SWM) expenses over the past five years.

The city currently generates approximately 6,500 metric tonnes (MT) of waste daily. Among all administrative wards, the highest daily waste collection is recorded in L Ward (Kurla), M East Ward (Deonar), and K East Ward (Jogeshwari and Andheri).

SWM Expenditure Increases To ₹2,697 Crore In 2025–26

Mumbai’s solid waste burden continues to rise sharply, with a recent report revealing that expenses on the SWM department have surged from approximately Rs. 1,999 crore in 2021–22 to Rs. 2,697 crore in 2025–26.

This rising expenditure covers key services such as door-to-door garbage collection, debris removal using municipal and hired vehicles, cleaning of house gullies and drainage lines, maintenance of public toilets, sweeping of beaches and tourist spots, and awareness programs under initiatives like the Zero Garbage campaign.

BMC Pushes Modern Waste Processing And Sustainability Measures

"Several efforts have been taken to reduce the burden on Mumbai’s landfills, which has led to increased SWM expenditure in recent years. The BMC aims to modernize waste processing through bio-mining, waste-to-energy plants, and site redevelopment to manage legacy waste efficiently while promoting sustainable practices," said a senior official.

Major Waste-To-Energy And Bio-Mining Projects Underway

The BMC is addressing Mumbai’s landfill crisis with a Rs 731-crore bio-mining project at Mulund, clearing 70% of legacy waste so far, and plans to redevelop the site. At Deonar, the largest landfill, a Rs 648-crore waste-to-energy plant is under construction to process 600 tonnes of waste daily and generate 8 MW of power, doubling initial estimates.

In July, the BMC awarded the contract for the scientific treatment of approximately 185 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Deonar landfill at the cost of Rs 2,500 crores.

Daily waste generated: 6,500 Metric Tonnes

Construction waste and debris: 2,500 MT

Waste transported to dumping ground:

Deonar – 500 to 700 MT

Kanjurmarg – 5,900 MT

Waste Composition:

Wet waste – 72.60%

Dry waste – 3.51%

Construction & Demolition waste – 17.37%

Plastic – 3.24%

Recycle and paper waste – 3.28%

Trips of vehicles to transport waste daily: 921

Highest Collection Of Waste:

Ward | Area | Total Daily Waste (MT) | Population

K East | Jogeshwari & Andheri East | 313 | 8.67 lakhs

L | Kurla | 357 | 9.50 lakhs

M East | Mankhurd, Deonar | 389 | 8.50 lakhs

