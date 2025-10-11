Mumbai News: BMC To Issue Show-Cause Notices To 295 Bakeries For Failing To Switch To Green Fuel

BMC to act against 295 bakeries still using coal or wood-fired ovens despite HC deadline | Pinterest (DeepakAmembal)

Mumbai: The BMC is set to issue show-cause notices to bakeries that have failed to initiate the mandatory transition to green fuel, despite repeated reminders and warnings. A senior civic official warned that if bakery owners continue to resist the switch, stricter action including possible closure of the establishments could be taken.

295 Bakeries Yet To Begin Conversion

According to data from the BMC, 295 bakeries in the city are yet to begin the mandated conversion to green fuel. Following a directive from the Bombay High Court (HC), the civic body has intensified its efforts to assist bakeries in making the shift to alternatives like piped natural gas (PNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or electric ovens.

As part of this initiative, a dedicated workshop was organised in September to guide and support bakery owners through the transition process. "At present, 160 bakeries have been found technically feasible for the conversion to green fuel. Around 76 bakeries applied for the conversion during the workshop," said a senior civic official.

Air Pollution Control Drive Intensified

However, with the withdrawal of the monsoon, the city has started witnessing a rise in the Air Quality Index (AQI). The BMC’s Environment Department has begun implementing measures to curb air pollution.

“The HC has refused to extend the earlier deadline of July 8 for the transition to green fuel. We are now empowered to take action against bakeries that remain reluctant to comply. We have received clear instructions from the administration to enforce the directive strictly and proceed with necessary action against non-compliant establishments,” the official added.

Fresh Notices To Be Issued

A fresh round of notices will now be issued by the BMC's Health Department, asking bakery owners to explain their failure to convert to cleaner fuel sources.

HC Deadlines And Legal Background

In October 2024, the civic body had initially issued notices to bakeries still operating coal- or wood-fired ovens, setting a deadline of March 2025 for mandatory conversion to green fuels.

Subsequently, on January 9, 2025, the Bombay HC set a final deadline of July 8 for all bakeries to complete the transition. The bakers’ association later sought an extension, citing challenges in adopting alternative fuels, but their plea was rejected by the HC on August 21.

