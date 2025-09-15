Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Workshop For 160 Bakeries On September 18 To Transition To Green Fuel After Bombay HC Directive

BMC to hold bakery workshop on September 18 for clean fuel transition | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant step toward promoting sustainable practices, the BMC has organised a dedicated workshop for 160 local bakeries to facilitate their transition to green fuel alternatives. The workshop will be held on September 18, at the Penguin Exhibit in Byculla Zoo.

Court Deadline for Conversion

Following the Bombay High Court’s (HC) directive, the BMC has intensified efforts to help city bakeries transition to clean fuel. On August 21, the HC refused to extend the earlier July 8 deadline for the switch. According to BMC data, 209 bakeries are currently in the process of transitioning to clean fuel, while 290 bakeries are yet to begin the conversion.

160 Bakeries Ready for Switch

A recent survey conducted by the civic body identified 160 bakeries that are in a position to make the switch immediately. "Out of these, around 36 bakeries have already applied for conversion,” said an official from the BMC’s Environment Department.

To support and expedite this transition, the BMC has organised a workshop for these bakeries on Thursday. The remaining 130 bakeries are eligible for conversion to electric ovens or LPG.

Support and Guidance for Bakers

"All concerned bakery owners have been instructed to attend the workshop with the required documents,” said a senior civic official. “Officials from the Planning and Environment Department, along with representatives from Mahanagar Gas, will be present. Bakery owners can fill out applications on the spot and will receive guidance on suitable government schemes for the transition,' he added.

Background on Notices

The BMC issued notices in October 2024 to bakeries using coal- or wood-fired ovens, setting a March 2025 deadline for conversion to cleaner fuels. However, only 32 bakeries complied. On January 9, the HC set a final deadline of July 8 for all bakeries to switch to green fuels.

Following a revised BMC notice on February 19, 14 more bakeries made the switch, and 37 began the transition. Due to the time required to adopt PNG, LPG, or electric ovens, the bakers’ association sought an extension from the HC, but their request was denied.

