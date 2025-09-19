Mumbai Weather Update: City To See Light To Moderate Showers With Cloudy Skies Today; No Rain Alert For Next Few Days

Mumbai Weather Today | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to scattered light rain showers on Friday morning. Though the city received rains in the early hours, the weather department has not issued any rain alert for today.

Weather Forecast For Mumbai Today

According to the IMD, the city would see an overcast sky with intermittent light showers, while a few areas may receive moderate spells. However, there is no forecast of heavy or widespread rainfall. Maximum temperature is likely to touch 28°C, while the minimum may settle at 25°C. Winds near the coast are expected to remain light to moderate.

Neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai are set to experience similar conditions. Residents can expect drizzle to moderate showers through the day, with no significant rainfall activity on the radar. Cloudy skies will persist, and the weather is likely to remain humid. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C, while the night temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C.

In Palghar, skies will stay overcast, and the rainfall pattern is expected to be uneven. While some pockets may only see light drizzle, others could receive moderate spells. The weather confirmed that no weather alert has been issued for the district. Maximum temperature is forecast at 28°C and minimum at 25°C, with conditions expected to remain damp and humid.

Konkan Gets Respite From Heavy Rains

Further down the Konkan coast, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which witnessed heavy rain over the past few days, are also expected to see a decline in intensity. IMD officials said only light to moderate showers are likely, accompanied by cloudy weather.

The department clarified that there is no threat of heavy rain on Friday. Coastal winds in these regions may blow slightly stronger than in Mumbai and Thane. Daytime temperature could reach 29°C, while the minimum will remain around 25°C.