 Attention Thanekars! Iconic Viviana Mall Renamed ‘Lake Shore’ After Record ₹1,900 Crore Deal
Attention Thanekars! Iconic Viviana Mall Renamed ‘Lake Shore’ After Record ₹1,900 Crore Deal

Thursday, September 25, 2025
article-image
Thane: In a landmark real estate transaction, the iconic Viviana Mall, located in the heart of Thane city, has been acquired and rebranded as Lake Shore. The purchase, valued at nearly Rs 1,900 crore, was finalised by Lake Shore India Advisory with backing from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). This marks the single largest deal ever struck for a retail property in India, setting a new benchmark in the sector.

The acquisition highlights Thane’s growing importance as a major commercial hub within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Known for its rapidly expanding residential complexes, corporate spaces and strong connectivity, the city is increasingly becoming a magnet for large-scale investments in retail and lifestyle infrastructure.

What Has Changed For The Customers?

For customers, the change in ownership and branding will not alter the mall’s promise of delivering world-class experiences. Global and Indian retail brands will continue to operate within the premises, ensuring continuity for shoppers. Entertainment, dining and leisure facilities are also expected to remain intact, while the rebranding may bring in new opportunities for upgrades and expansion.

The deal is also being viewed as a strong endorsement of Thane’s transformation from a satellite city into a self-sustained urban hub with a thriving consumer base. For shoppers across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, Lake Shore will continue to be a go-to destination, while its rebranding signifies a new chapter in the city’s retail story.

