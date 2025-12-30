Pre-Election Ground Report: ‘Planned City’ Under Fire As Navi Mumbai Zone 1 Voters Voice Civic Anger Ahead Of Polls

‘Planned City’ Under Fire As Navi Mumbai Zone 1 Voters Voice Civic Anger Ahead Of Polls | File Photo (Representational Image)

As Navi Mumbai moves towards municipal elections, Zone 1—stretching from Vashi to Airoli—has emerged as a focal point of voter dissatisfaction, with residents questioning the very idea of Navi Mumbai as a “planned city.”

“We were promised a world-class city. What we see today is patchwork governance and zero accountability,” said a Rajiv Kamble senior citizen from Vashi.

Public Healthcare Fails Growing Population

Residents across Vashi, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Rabale, and Airoli point to inadequate public healthcare infrastructure despite a sharp rise in population.

“During emergencies, people are left with no option but expensive private hospitals. Government healthcare has simply not kept pace with growth,” said a resident of Ghansoli Preeti kar.

Municipal Education Under Serious Strain

Municipal education is another area of concern. Parents complain about poor standards in civic schools and shortage of teachers, while private schools continue to raise fees.

“The education department watches silently while parents are financially squeezed. There is no effective regulation,” said a parent from Sanpada.

Roads Dug Up Repeatedly

Bad roads, potholes, and repeated digging dominate daily life in Zone 1. The absence of underground utility ducts means roads are dug up repeatedly, often without proper restoration.

“The road is repaired today and dug up again tomorrow. This is not development; this is waste of public money,” said Avinash Vadusevan from Koparkhairane.

Sewage Works Choke Residential Areas

Ongoing sewage line works by NMMC have worsened air quality, especially in residential areas.

“We are breathing dust and mud every day. At a time when AQI is already poor, this negligence is dangerous,” said a Vashi prof Vinsin,a resident.

Monsoon Brings Chronic Waterlogging

Waterlogging remains a recurring nightmare during monsoon, especially in Juhugaon, Sector 10 near Shabri Hotel, Sector 26 Bonkode, Turbhe, and parts of Vashi and Koparkhairane.

“Every monsoon we face the same situation. Drains overflow, sewage backs up, and authorities vanish,” said a Rakesh Patel shopkeeper from Juhugaon

Garbage Plagues Even Premium Areas

Even premium localities are not spared from garbage issues.

“If high-profile areas like Sector 17 and Sector 9 Vashi are filthy, imagine the condition of smaller lanes,” said a resident welfare association member.

Neglected Public Toilets Spark Anger

Public toilets remain poorly maintained.

“These toilets exist only on paper. Women and senior citizens suffer the most,” said a women’s rights activist.

Traffic Congestion Tops Voter Concerns

Traffic congestion is among the top electoral issues. Lack of parking planning has turned roads into parking lots.

“Palm Road, APMC, Satara Plaza—every major junction is a bottleneck. There is no long-term vision,” said a daily commuter.

Parking Projects Stuck on Paper

Residents demand multi-storey parking facilities, but projects remain stalled.

Public Transport in Steep Decline

Public Transport and Auto-Rickshaw Menace

With NMMT buses running at low frequency, dependence on autos has increased.

“Public transport has collapsed. Autos decide fares, and passengers have no choice,” said a college student from Airoli.

Footpaths Blocked Across Zone 1

Encroachments and Pedestrian Safety

Illegal hawkers and parked vehicles block footpaths across Zone 1.

“Footpaths are no longer for walking. Children and senior citizens are forced onto busy roads,” said an activist from Koparkhairane.

Rising Crime And Night-Time Fear

Late-night hawkers, bars, and rising antisocial activities have heightened security concerns.

“After midnight, certain areas feel unsafe. Illegal activities thrive while enforcement is missing,” said a resident from Koparkhairane.

Child Safety Alarms Parents Citywide

Citywide reports of child kidnapping have further alarmed parents.

“Every such news shakes us. Safety has become a major concern for families,” said a parent from Vashi.

Green Drives Accused Of Tokenism

Environmental activists allege that tree plantation drives are misleading.

“Numbers are shown on paper, but pollution keeps rising. There is no real monitoring,” said an environmentalist.

Playgrounds Disappear Amid Construction

Disappearing Playgrounds and Open Spaces

Residents lament the loss of playgrounds.

“A ground in Ghansoli was given for construction. Children are paying the price for poor planning,” said a local parent.

Election Focus Shifts To Civic Basics

Governance and Accountability

With elections approaching, residents across Vashi, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Rabale, and Airoli say the narrative is clear:

“This election is about basic civic dignity, not slogans,” summed up a senior citizen from Airoli.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/