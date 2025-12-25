 Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: 'Hoisting Mahayuti Flag On BMC Will Be True Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Civic Polls 2026: 'Hoisting Mahayuti Flag On BMC Will Be True Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: 'Hoisting Mahayuti Flag On BMC Will Be True Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said bringing the BMC under Mahayuti rule would be the true tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Addressing a BJP event in Mumbai, he said the civic polls are about clean governance, not the mayor’s post, and criticised rival alliances.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 25: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that bringing the BMC under Mahayuti rule would be the true tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

Address at Atal Good Governance Conference

Addressing the Atal Good Governance Conference organised at the Mumbai BJP office, Fadnavis said there is a firm resolve to form a Mahayuti government in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

“The slogan ‘Darkness will fade, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom’ must become a reality. This election is being fought to establish transparent and honest governance in the civic body,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Says Abrogation Of Article 370 Fulfilled Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s Vision, Strengthened Unity, At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal Inauguration
PM Modi Says Abrogation Of Article 370 Fulfilled Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s Vision, Strengthened Unity, At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal Inauguration
Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift In Local Political Equations
Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift In Local Political Equations
Mumbai Crime: Major Twist In Tardeo Garden Molestation Case As 2 Men Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer
Mumbai Crime: Major Twist In Tardeo Garden Molestation Case As 2 Men Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer
Cold Wave Tightens Grip On Punjab And Haryana As Faridkot Records 4.3°C, Dense Fog Triggers Low Visibility And Road Mishaps
Cold Wave Tightens Grip On Punjab And Haryana As Faridkot Records 4.3°C, Dense Fog Triggers Low Visibility And Road Mishaps

Focus Not on Mayor, But on Civic Governance

Fadnavis clarified that the fight is not about who becomes the mayor, but about bringing Mahayuti to power in the BMC. “This is not a battle to appoint a mayor in Mumbai. Our goal is to establish Mahayuti rule in the BMC and remove those who have looted the city and thrived on corruption,” he said, adding that the Mahayuti has entered the electoral arena to defeat what he termed a “jihadi mindset.”

Remarks on Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance

Referring to the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance, Fadnavis said the ongoing political moves are aimed at survival. “Some parties are doing whatever is necessary to protect their existence. Even if they bring a few more people into their alliance, Mumbaikars will vote after assessing the work done by the Mahayuti,” he said.

Allegations of Betrayal of Mumbai and Marathi Interests

He further alleged that these parties have repeatedly betrayed the trust of Mumbaikars, harmed the interests of Marathi people, and driven them out of Mumbai.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Polls: 'Congress Making Efforts For Alliance With Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi,' Says...
article-image

“The Marathi people are no longer with them. No one in Mumbai is ready to join hands with such forces. Their track record is limited to corruption and self-interest. They speak emotionally only when elections are near, but people are no longer swayed by such rhetoric,” Fadnavis added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift...

Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift...

Mumbai Crime: Major Twist In Tardeo Garden Molestation Case As 2 Men Arrested For Assaulting Police...

Mumbai Crime: Major Twist In Tardeo Garden Molestation Case As 2 Men Arrested For Assaulting Police...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches ‘Harit MahaCity Compost’, Converts Wet Waste Into Organic Manure

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches ‘Harit MahaCity Compost’, Converts Wet Waste Into Organic Manure

BNCMC Civic Poll Bugle Sounds As Bhiwandi Braces For 2026 Elections And The Return Of An Elected...

BNCMC Civic Poll Bugle Sounds As Bhiwandi Braces For 2026 Elections And The Return Of An Elected...

Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: 'Hoisting Mahayuti Flag On BMC Will Be True Tribute To Atal Bihari...

Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: 'Hoisting Mahayuti Flag On BMC Will Be True Tribute To Atal Bihari...