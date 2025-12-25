 Maharashtra Civic Polls: 'Congress Making Efforts For Alliance With Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi,' Says MPCC Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal | VIDEO
MPCC chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said efforts are underway to forge a Congress–VBA alliance for upcoming municipal polls in Maharashtra. He said local leadership has been empowered on alliances, while talks are also ongoing with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena under the MVA framework.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
MPCC president Harshwardhan Sapkal addresses the media after a Congress State Election Committee meeting at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar | X - @INCHarshsapkal

Mumbai, Dec 25: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday said that sincere efforts are underway to forge an alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in the state.

Local Leadership Given Flexibility on Alliances

Addressing the media after a meeting of the Congress State Election Committee at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar, Sapkal said that during the municipal council elections, the Congress had empowered local leadership to take decisions on alliances, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi had adopted a similar approach.

“Many people wish to see an alliance between Congress and VBA, and in that direction, leaders from both sides are maintaining good communication and making honest efforts,” he said.

Senior Congress Leaders Attend State Election Committee Meeting

The meeting was held under the leadership of Sapkal and was attended by Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Vijay Wadettiwar, Legislative Council group leader Satej alias Bunty Patil, former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, former ministers Chandrakant Handore, Naseem Khan, Yashomati Thakur, Ranjit Kamble, Sunil Deshmukh, along with several senior leaders and members of the State Election Committee.

Poll Preparations Began After Schedule Announcement

Sapkal said that preparations for the municipal corporation elections began immediately after the poll schedule was announced on the 15th. “A strategic roadmap for election management and candidate selection was discussed. Today’s meeting of the State Election Committee for 28 municipal corporations marks an important milestone, taking into account recommendations from district Congress committees. Discussions were held on ticket distribution keeping social engineering in mind,” he added.

Talks Also Underway with Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena

He further stated that discussions are ongoing with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as a constituent party of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the INDIA alliance, and party leaders have been instructed accordingly. “No formal proposal has been received from any other party so far. However, if such a proposal comes, it will be considered,” Sapkal said.

Clarification on BMC Alliance Talks

Responding to a question on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Sapkal clarified that he is not directly involved in alliance talks in Mumbai.

He added that AICC Secretary U.B. Venkatesh is currently holding discussions with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and the party has entrusted three leaders with the responsibility of coordination and dialogue.

