Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future

Thane’s long-awaited metro dream has moved closer to reality as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) successfully conducted the technical inspection and trial run of Metro Line 4 and 4A’s priority section on Monday. This milestone marks a significant step towards launching Thane’s first metro line, designed to transform urban mobility in the region.

According to MMRDA, trial run covered a 4.4-kilometre stretch between Gaimukh and Vijay Garden, passing through four newly constructed stations: Gaimukh, Govaniwada, Kasarvadavali, and Vijay Garden. This segment is part of the first phase of the expansive Metro Line 4/4A corridor, eventually extending to a total length of 35.20 km with 32 stations.

The project is being developed in three phases. Phase-1, stretching from Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction, covers 10.5 kilometers and includes 10 stations. This phase is expected to be fully operational by April 2026, with four stations ready for use by December 2025. Phase-2 extends from Cadbury to Gandhi Nagar, spanning 11 kilometers and featuring 11 stations, with a targeted completion date of October 2026. Phase-3 covers the route from Gandhi Nagar to Wadala, measuring 12 kilometers and including 11 stations, and is expected to be completed by October 2027.

During the inspection, MMRDA officials verified the completion and integration of critical systems, including viaducts, tracks, and overhead electrical equipment (OHE). The evaluation also included software configuration, load data collection, and comprehensive systems integration to ensure safe operations.

"Passenger safety remains MMRDA’s highest priority. An Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) will now conduct its certification process. Only after receiving all necessary statutory approvals from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will this corridor be opened to the public," stated an MMRDA official.

According to an official of MMRDA, the metro trains will operate initially with six coaches, although platforms have been future-proofed to support eight-coach trains.

"Once complete, Metro Line 4 and 4A will form part of a 58-km fully elevated metro corridor—set to become India’s largest of its kind. The project is expected to benefit more than 21.6 lakh commuters daily and drastically cut travel times by 50–75%." official added.

The project features impressive span structures like the 107-meter steel truss at Amar Mahal Junction (weighing 2,100 metric tonnes), a 65-meter ‘W’ type girder at Gandhi Nagar, and a 64-meter steel deck at the Bullet Train crossing.

Metro trains are equipped with a Modern Train Control and Management System that ensures enhanced operational reliability, allowing for smoother and more efficient train performance. A Passenger Emergency Communication System is integrated to provide real-time assistance to commuters in distress. For safety against fire hazards, an Automatic Fire Detection System is installed, enabling a swift and effective response. Obstacle Detection Devices are used to identify and prevent track obstructions, ensuring uninterrupted operation. In the event of emergencies, Emergency Doors with Safe Evacuation Provisions facilitate quick and secure passenger evacuation. The trains also feature an on-board Public Address and Passenger Information System, keeping travelers informed with timely updates and announcements. Additionally, the Regenerative Braking System contributes to energy efficiency by recovering energy during braking, resulting in up to 30% savings in power consumption.

According to MMRDA, key benefits of the corridor include seamless east-west connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reduced road congestion, and a boost to the regional economy. The Rs 15,498 crore project is part of a larger integrated network connecting with several other lines.

According to an official, Gaimukh station will serve as an interchange with Line 10, enhancing connectivity in the northern suburbs. Dongripada will be a part of the Thane Ring Metro, contributing to better intra-city travel within Thane. Kapurbawdi is a crucial station on Line 5, strategically linking Thane to Bhiwandi and Kalyan. Gandhi Nagar will fall on Line 6, which connects the western suburbs from Lokhandwala to Vikhroli, easing east-west commute. Siddharth Colony will be on Line 2B, facilitating access from Eastern Express Highway to Chembur and beyond. Bhakti Park will function as an interchange for Line 11 and the Monorail, strengthening transport integration in the eastern corridor.

"With the successful trial run and technical inspection, Thane is set to enter a new era of rapid transit. As construction accelerates toward its phased completion, residents of Thane and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region can look forward to safer, faster, and more eco-friendly commutes in the near future" further added official.

This historic occasion ( Trail) was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and graced by the Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde. Also present were Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, MLC Niranjan Davkhare, and MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS.

On this historic occasion Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said –“Today is a truly historic moment for Thane. For the first time, the city is getting its own metro, which is a matter of pride for every citizen. This marks the beginning of India’s longest elevated metro corridor – 58 km which will connect Wadala to CSMT in the south and extend to Mira Road in the north. It will create new connectivity, new economic opportunities, and jobs across the MMR. I whole heartedly congratulate MMRDA for their efforts in driving this project forward".

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, said –

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said , Today is a golden chapter in Thane’s history. The first train in India ran from Mumbai to Thane in 1853. Nearly 172 years later, Thane has witnessed its first metro run. Metro Line 4 and 4A spans Thane, Mulund, Kasarvadavali, Gaimukh to Wadala, ensuring seamless connectivity with Mumbai and the suburbs. Its uniqueness lies in future extensions linking Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan, and Bhiwandi. This will reduce congestion, boost logistics and industries, and positively transform lives".

“For Thane, this project is not merely a commuting solution but a new era of social and economic progress. Metro Line 4 and 4A is a major step in advancing the visionary ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ concept. The corridor features advanced technology, including automatic fire detection, obstacle detection, passenger emergency communication, and regenerative braking. It will strengthen east-west connectivity between Thane and Mumbai, significantly reducing travel time. With the Mogharpada depot, four metro lines will be operated in an integrated manner, enhancing overall efficiency".

