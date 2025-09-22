 Mumbai Metro 4, 4A Trial Begins In Thane; All To Know About Line Connecting Wadala To Gaimukh| VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro 4, 4A Trial Begins In Thane; All To Know About Line Connecting Wadala To Gaimukh| VIDEO

Mumbai Metro 4, 4A Trial Begins In Thane; All To Know About Line Connecting Wadala To Gaimukh| VIDEO

Metro Routes 4 and 4A in Mumbai aim to reduce traffic congestion. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will oversee tests at four stations, assessing readiness according to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) standards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 4, 4A Trial Begins In Thane; All To Know About Line Connecting Wadala To Gaimukh| VIDEO | X (

Thane: With the intentions to alleviate traffic jams and pressure on suburban railway lines in Mumbai, Metro Route 4 (Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali) and 4A (Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh) initiatives are being established. On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will oversee tests at up to four stations along this route. Everyone is eager to learn what this metro train will be like and what its characteristics are.

In the inspection phase-1 of Metro Route 4 (Wadala-Ghatkopar-Kasarvadavali), there are four priority stations located on Ghodbunder Road: Gaimukh Junction, Gaimukh Village Kasarvadavali, and Vijay Garden. During this process, a review will be conducted to determine if all tactical systems are prepared according to the requirements set by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

Metro Feature

The 6-coach train sets from BEML operating on Metro Lines 2A and 7 will feature the same system and facilities. Through the commencement of technical inspections and test runs in this crucial segment equipped with a modern train control and management system, passenger emergency communication system, automatic fire detection system, obstacle detection device, emergency exit door, on-board public address and information system, and an energy-saving regenerative braking system (approximately 30% savings), MMRDA is significantly progressing towards making Metro Line 4 and 4A operational for the residents of Thane and Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Phenomenal! Taylor Fritz Stuns Teammates After Winning Epic 42-Point Rally During Laver Cup 2025 Match; Video
Phenomenal! Taylor Fritz Stuns Teammates After Winning Epic 42-Point Rally During Laver Cup 2025 Match; Video
Hyderabad Scary VIDEO: Huge Python Spotted In Middle Of Road In Ghatkesar, Youth Tries To Kill Snake With Boulder
Hyderabad Scary VIDEO: Huge Python Spotted In Middle Of Road In Ghatkesar, Youth Tries To Kill Snake With Boulder
Another 25 Bps Rate Cut Best Possible Option For RBI: SBI Study
Another 25 Bps Rate Cut Best Possible Option For RBI: SBI Study
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag

Metro 4 Route

The first phase of the Thane Metro project includes a 32.3-km Line 4 and its 2.8-km extension, Line 4A, totaling 35 km with 32 stations. Once operational and linked to Line 11, it will become India’s longest metro line at over 55 km, expected to serve 21 lakh passengers daily by 2027. The initial phase features 10 stations, including Cadbury Junction and Gaimukh, while the remaining 22 stations will be opened in future phases. The project gained momentum post-2014 but faced delays during the 2019–2024 Maha Vikas Aghadi Government's tenure. Shinde emphasized the historical significance for Thane and praised the efforts of local leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Fadnavis underlined the importance of the project, stating that the 35-km-long corridor, being developed at a cost of nearly Rs 16,000 crore, will play a crucial role in linking Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs with Thane. “This metro line will have eight-coach trains and once completed, it will ease traffic, cut travel time by nearly 50 per cent, and benefit over 21 lakh commuters daily,” he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3: All You Need To Know About Fully Underground Aqua Line Set For Inauguration By PM...
article-image

This initiative will not only establish travel amenities but will also enhance the economic, social, and environmental growth of the city. It will also alleviate traffic congestion in the Mumbai metropolitan region and lessen the strain on the suburban railway line.

The fundamental infrastructure components in this area, including the viaduct, track, and overhead equipment (OHE), have been finalised. While inspecting and conducting initial test runs, essential data for load calculation and software setup will be gathered, and all systems needed for safe transport, including metro trains, will be tested and integrated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On...

Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On...

VIDEO: Mumbai Woman Sub-Inspector Misbehaves With Complainants At VP Road Police Station, Enquiry...

VIDEO: Mumbai Woman Sub-Inspector Misbehaves With Complainants At VP Road Police Station, Enquiry...

Watch: Mumbai's Most Unique 'Moving' Durga Idol On A Nandi Bull Goes Viral This Navratri

Watch: Mumbai's Most Unique 'Moving' Durga Idol On A Nandi Bull Goes Viral This Navratri

Mumbai Metro 4, 4A Trial Begins In Thane; All To Know About Line Connecting Wadala To Gaimukh| VIDEO

Mumbai Metro 4, 4A Trial Begins In Thane; All To Know About Line Connecting Wadala To Gaimukh| VIDEO

Caught On CCTV: OBC Activist Navnath Waghmare’s Car Set Ablaze In Jalna Amid Maratha Quota Row,...

Caught On CCTV: OBC Activist Navnath Waghmare’s Car Set Ablaze In Jalna Amid Maratha Quota Row,...