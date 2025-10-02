Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe | Representative Image

The officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday initiated a probe against Shankar Patole, a deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in connection with an alleged bribery case. The development came on the TMC's anniversary day.



The ACB officials claimed that the accused public servant had allegedly demanded money from a developer and had already received Rs 10 lakh earlier and was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting another Rs 25 lakh in cash.

The agency officials said that the trap operations began around 6 pm on Wednesday and the proceedings were still underway till the time of going to the press.