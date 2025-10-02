 Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe
Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Under ACB Scanner, Caught Taking ₹25 Lakh Bribe

The ACB officials claimed that the accused public servant had allegedly demanded money from a developer and had already received Rs 10 lakh earlier and was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting another Rs 25 lakh in cash.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
The officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday initiated a probe against Shankar Patole, a deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in connection with an alleged bribery case. The development came on the TMC's anniversary day.

Navi Mumbai News: Differently-Abled Stalls Lie Abandoned Amid Poor Planning And Mismanagement
article-image

The agency officials said that the trap operations began around 6 pm on Wednesday and the proceedings were still underway till the time of going to the press.

