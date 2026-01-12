Mumbai Masala: City Needs A Strong, Non-Partisan Citizens' Watch On BMC

BMC | File Photo

Politicians are promising the moon and more. But like in the past, their promises are certain to be broken. Since candidates will be elected on the basis of caste and gender, it will be surprising if merit gets the upper hand. In such a scenario, it is of utmost importance that an active and non-partisan citizens' movement is launched. The focus should be on the all-powerful standing committee which has the power to approve contracts worth thousands of crores. The agenda of every meeting of this committee should be scrutinized and shady proposals red-flagged. Mumbai certainly deserves a better deal.

The reconstruction of the Bellasis bridge (also known as Bellasis flyover) near Mumbai Central is in full swing |

Tanjore Tiffin Room: A true Chettinad gem in Khar

If you are looking for authentic Chettinad (a region in Tamil Nadu) cuisine, Tanjore Tiffin Room (TTR) at Union Park, Khar, is the place to go to. The place takes taste to another level. I would suggest that instead of taking the Link Road route, it's better to go via Carter Road... that way you reach the place much faster. Coming to the food, it offers a wide array of veg and non-veg dishes, each made with a lot of attention to detail. We ordered arbi 65 (Rs300) and jackfruit cutlets (Rs400) with some awesome tomato chutney and followed them with appams, idiappams, Madras military curry and prawns in spicy gravy.

Before you order the main course, there is a tasting ritual where samples of all dishes are served, which helps one make an informed choice. Meenakshi’s veththakozhambu (Rs200), Uma Athai’s curry (Rs495) and coconut rice (Rs275) were particularly good. We ended the meal with adapradhaman and moong payasam for dessert, which were passable. The ambience exudes old-world charm and the service is super efficient. You get full value for money, which is rare these days.

From simple chawls to crores: How Mumbai corporators have changed

One of the candidates for the BMC election has declared assets worth Rs120 crore. Other nominees too look well-heeled. This reminds me of corporators of yore who lived simple lives. Shyam Shetty of Mahim was a bachelor who lived in a small room below the staircase of a chawl. Ever clad in cotton trousers and bush shirt, Shetty was a man of few words. But he was available to the citizens of his area round-the-clock. Then there was Cyril D’Cruz of Mazgaon who was active in the improvement committee where he vehemently opposed moves to delete plots reserved for gardens and playgrounds. Dinkar Zarapkar, Kamla Raman, Nagesh Pawar, Salim Zakaria etc. were all dedicated city fathers. Meanwhile, the denial of ticket by the BJP to Pravin Chheda of Ghatkopar has shocked many. He was a very dynamic corporator who delivered. It is hoped that he will be included in the nominated category post the polls.

Tailpiece

A wag commented: Despite high AQIs, if you do not have a sore throat and cough then you are not a true Mumbaikar!! (Compiled by S.Balakrishnan)