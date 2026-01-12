Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves Slightly But Stays In Poor Range At 164 | ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai residents were greeted by what initially seemed like a picture-perfect winter morning on Monday, with clear blue skies, mild temperatures and gentle winds offering a refreshing break from the city’s persistent humidity. However, the pleasant start was short-lived as a thin blanket of smog gradually spread across several parts of the city, reducing visibility and reviving concerns over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of smog lingers in the air around Wadala in Mumbai this morning. pic.twitter.com/lldRK53mmx — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted generally comfortable weather conditions, with minimum temperatures around 19°C and daytime highs expected to reach 32°C. While the temperature range remained favourable throughout the day, the enjoyment of the brief winter-like conditions was overshadowed by worsening pollution levels.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Morning visuals from Worli show the sea glistening under a thin layer of smog, while people jog, exercise, and start their day along the promenade.#MumbaiMorning #Worli #CityLife



(Full VIDEO available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/mFQITEf8WF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2026

AQI Improves Slightly, Slips Into Poor Category

Data from the air quality monitoring platform AQI.in showed that Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 164 in the early hours, placing it firmly in the ‘poor’ category. The air quality showed marginal improvement after weeks of unhealthy air.

Dust and fine particulate matter are seen as the primary contributors to the poor air conditions. Continuous and widespread construction activity across the city is a major factor aggravating pollution levels. Large infrastructure projects such as multiple metro rail corridors, flyover construction, the coastal road project, road widening works and numerous private real estate developments have majorly increased dust emissions, adding to the city’s pollution burden.

Wadala, Chembur Worst Hit

Several areas emerged as pollution hotspots with alarmingly high AQI readings. Wadala Truck Terminal recorded an AQI of 355, placing it in the ‘severe’ category and posing serious health risks even to healthy individuals. Chembur and Vashi followed closely, registering AQI levels of 352 and 309, respectively. Other areas such as Sion and Malad also reported unhealthy air, with AQI readings of 210 and 203.

In contrast, several suburban areas fared better. Santacruz East recorded a ‘good’ AQI of 45, while Parel-Bhoiwada and Kandivali East reported moderate air quality with AQI levels of 80. Bhandup West and Bandra West also remained in the ‘moderate’ category, recording AQI readings of 87 and 92 respectively.

As per standard classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

