Mumbai Metro 3: All You Need To Know About Fully Underground Aqua Line Set For Inauguration By PM Modi

Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is Mumbai's inaugural fully underground metro corridor, linking the western suburbs, central Mumbai, and the southern tip without utilizing surface-level roads. The line, measuring 33.5 km from Aarey to Cuffe Parade, comprises 27 stations and is anticipated to accommodate approximately 1.3 million passengers daily, serving as a vital connector for north-south travel in the city.



The project marks the culmination of a 15-year vision, with the final phase, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli) to Cuffe Parade, set to be inaugurated on September 30, 2025, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This stretch includes 11 stations: Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, and Cuffe Parade. The total cost of Rs 9,785 crore for this phase contributes to a substantial budget increase from the original estimate of Rs 23,136 crore to Rs 37,276 crore. Funding is primarily provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for 60%, with the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra sharing the remaining costs equally.



Metro Line 3’s role in improving connectivity is significant, serving critical residential, commercial, and business districts. It connects major hubs like Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, and business districts while facilitating transport at key railway stations and ensuring airport connectivity.

The line is expected to drastically decrease commute times, reducing a typical journey from Cuffe Parade to Aarey from 90–100 minutes during peak hours to just 54 minutes. The fare structure is affordable, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 70, offering a cheaper alternative to cabs, which charge over Rs 700 for similar distances.



To stimulate economic development, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has initiated a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) strategy to generate non-fare revenue, selling a 4.16-acre plot at Nariman Point to the Reserve Bank of India for Rs 3,472 crore, with the proceeds invested back into the project.



Challenges in construction have included navigating heritage sites, narrow streets, and unstable soil, particularly in South Mumbai, using advanced techniques to avoid damage to historical buildings.

Despite public opposition regarding the car shed's location in Aarey Colony, amid concerns about ecological impacts, the site remained due to feasibility issues. Initial phases attracted lower-than-expected ridership, with only 20,000 daily users initially, given the lack of complete connectivity.

However, with the full line's launch serving commercial areas, MMRC anticipates a significant increase in ridership, projecting 13 lakh daily passengers at stabilization and 31.5 lakh by 2055 following upgrades.