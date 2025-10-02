Maharashtra Health Department Forms Flying Squad To Crack Down On Counterfeit Medicines |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Health Department will form a flying squad to curb the supply of duplicate and substandard medicines in government hospitals across the state. Led by a special officer, the squad will conduct surprise inspections at hospitals and primary health centres, using modern drug detection machines already procured by the state to test medicine quality on the spot.

“If medicines are found below prescribed standards, criminal cases will be filed against responsible officials, suppliers, and manufacturing companies,” said Health Minister Prakash Abitkar at Arogya Bhavan in Mumbai. He highlighted recent cases of counterfeit and substandard medicines in Bhiwandi, Nanded, and other areas.

Abitkar added that proposals will be tabled in the upcoming winter Assembly session to plug loopholes and make the Health Department more transparent and patient-friendly. Special emphasis will be on curbing counterfeit medicines. Senior officials, along with the flying squad, will inspect hospitals under the Health Department, Medical Education Department, municipal corporations, and municipal councils. Strict legal action will be taken against those found responsible for supplying substandard medicines.

Recent Lapses Highlighted

Highlighting recent lapses, the minister revealed that around 1.5 lakh substandard antibiotic tablets were detected at Nanded Government Hospital during an FDA inspection, leading to FIRs against eight health officials, including the District Health Officer. He warned that similar action would be taken in future cases.

Meanwhile, the state is considering relaxing certain provisions under the Bombay Nursing Act governing licensing for small hospitals. Reforms are expected to simplify compliance norms related to fire safety and staffing, easing operational challenges for smaller healthcare facilities.