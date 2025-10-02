RSS Centenary Vijayadashami Celebrations Begin In Nagpur, Former President Ram Nath Kovind Attends; Mohan Bhagwat To Deliver Key Address | Watch LIVE |

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday formally began its special Vijayadashami celebrations at the Reshimbagh grounds in Nagpur, marking the centenary year of the organisation. The highlight of the event will be the annual Vijayadashami address by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, which is being closely watched in political and social circles.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday, is the chief guest for this landmark ceremony. Kovind also visited Deekshabhoomi, the historic site where Dr. B. R. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956, ahead of his participation in the RSS gathering.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat with Former President Ram Nath Kovind

PM Modi Unveils Special Stamp & Silver Coin

The centenary year has added special significance to this year’s Vijayadashami programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already flagged off the celebrations in Delhi on October 1 by releasing a commemorative postage stamp and coin to mark the 100th anniversary of the Sangh’s founding.

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की 100 वर्षों की गौरवशाली यात्रा त्याग, निःस्वार्थ सेवा, राष्ट्र निर्माण और अनुशासन की अद्भुत मिसाल है। RSS के शताब्दी समारोह का हिस्सा बनकर अत्यंत गौरवान्वित अनुभव कर रहा हूं।

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2025

The event at Nagpur has drawn an estimated 21,000 swayamsevaks (volunteers), dressed in the traditional RSS uniform, who are taking part in the ceremonial drills and processions. The programme began with the traditional shastra pujan (worship of arms), followed by demonstrations of yoga, martial arts, and the signature ghosh (band performance). A grand parade through the Reshimbagh grounds is also planned.

Swayamsevaks (volunteers) dressed in the traditional RSS uniform

Across India, the centenary Vijayadashami is being observed in over 83,000 RSS shakhas, with a series of Hindu conferences and cultural programmes scheduled throughout the year. According to senior functionaries, more than one lakh such events have been planned nationwide as part of the centenary calendar.

The RSS traces its origins back to 1925, when Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the organisation on the day of Vijayadashami with just 17 men in attendance. By 1926, it had adopted the name Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and its first ceremonial march took place that year on Vijayadashami, a tradition that continues today.

Key Address By Mohan Bhagwat Today

Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speeches have traditionally outlined the organisation’s priorities and vision. Over the years, he has emphasised Hindu unity, warned against social division on lines of caste and creed, and often addressed international issues such as instability in neighbouring countries or global conflicts. With the RSS completing a century, his words today are expected to carry added significance.