Mumbai: EOW Initiates Enquiry Into ₹325 Crore Shipping & Logistics Scam

Mumbai: A massive corporate fraud of over ₹325 crore has come to light in Mumbai’s shipping and logistics sector. Vishal Mehta, Director of Rushabh Sealink & Logistics Pvt. Ltd., has filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, prompting a detailed Preliminary Enquiry.

According to sources, Mehta’s complaint accuses ALX Shipping Agencies India Pvt. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics Ltd.), Dubai-based Aladdin Express DMCC, and OEL Express India Pvt. Ltd. of orchestrating the fraud. The complaint alleges that these companies lured him into ship operations with promises of guaranteed profits. Initial transactions appeared genuine, but later, crores of rupees were siphoned off under the guise of new deals.

Major Scam Linked to Ships ‘Leela Mombasa’ and ‘XXH-2’ : The largest fraud is linked to shipments on Leela Mombasa and XXH-2. The Leela Mombasa was scheduled to dock at Nhava Sheva on August 1, 2025, but instead arrived late on August 13 and was diverted to Oman instead of Djibouti, carrying cargo worth ₹130 crore. Meanwhile, on August 26, Mehta was allegedly extorted for USD 1 million (approx. ₹8.3 crore).

The accused reportedly claimed they lacked funds to move the ships further. Despite payments, the vessels failed to reach on time. Leela Mombasa only arrived at Djibouti on September 15, while XXH-2 was diverted from Jeddah to Karachi and held for 10 days. Adding to the fraud, security cheques issued by ALX and OEL Express bounced—one due to insufficient funds and another due to signature mismatch.

As a result, goods worth over ₹290 crore remain under the accused’s control, causing heavy losses to exporters. Calling it a “well-planned corporate conspiracy,” Mehta alleged that both Indian and foreign company executives were involved. The complaint specifically names ALX Shipping Agencies India Pvt. Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., Aladdin Express DMCC, and OEL Express India Pvt. Ltd., along with senior representatives including Sandeep Bakshi, Ravi Jakhar, Vikas Khan, Ali Khan, Wing Kit Tsoi (Mr. Andy), Abdullah, and Mohammed Rizwan Sheikh.

“This is not just about one company but about the credibility of India’s shipping and logistics industry,” Mehta said. “We have provided all evidence to the authorities. The involvement of international firms like Aladdin Express DMCC and stakeholders such as Allcargo Logistics, Hutchison Port, and Vikas Khan shows the global scale of the scam. We trust EOW and regulatory agencies will conduct a fair and transparent investigation.”

EOW officials confirmed that a preliminary inquiry has been registered. All individuals and companies named in the complaint have been summoned with documents to record their statements.

