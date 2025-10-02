Thane Zilla Parishad's Official Website Will Provide Information In 23 Indian Languages, Including Urdu & Sanskrit | X - @ceozpthane

Thane Zilla Parishad's official website has been transformed to enhance accessibility and transparency, now offering information in 23 Indian languages, including Urdu, Kashmiri, Maithili, Sanskrit, and Santali, along with Marathi and English.

This initiative is designed to improve digitalization and governance by making government decisions and schemes more accessible to citizens. The site includes up-to-date information on various schemes, activities, and services provided by the Zilla Parishad, essential for citizens, particularly those in rural areas seeking knowledge about government initiatives.

Previously, the Thane Zilla Parishad website had been dormant for several years, which led to criticism regarding the lack of information provided to the public, according to report by Loksatta. The 23 languages offered on the Zilla Parishad official website include Marathi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Badu, Dongri, Goan, Konkani, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Santali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Kashmiri, Maithili, and Sanskrit

The newly updated website rectifies this issue, offering comprehensive details about Zilla Parishad operations, relevant government schemes, circulars, information requested under the Right to Information Act, recruitment advertisements, service seniority lists, details about Panchayat Samiti, necessary contact numbers, and online grievance redressal services.

The revamped website aligns with the Government of India’s “Bhasini – National Translation Mission” initiative, enabling citizens to access information in their native languages, making it simpler for them to understand and benefit from government schemes and initiatives.

Voice typing and text reading features have been included to cater to the elderly and disabled, with voice typing allowing users to search for information using a microphone, and text reading facilitating auditory access to web content for the visually impaired or those with reading challenges.

The technology utilised for this website was developed by the National Informatics Centre, ensuring security, scalability, and user-friendliness. By providing easy and clear access to government services, this website represents a significant leap towards citizen-focused and transparent administration.

The Zilla Parishad administration anticipates that this upgraded platform will be instrumental for citizens and serve as a model for other districts in the pursuit of effective governance. The website can be accessed at https://zpthane.maharashtra.gov.in/.