Thane Municipal Corporation Sets Up Metropolitan Surveillance Unit To Track And Control Future Epidemics Across District

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: Learning from the hard lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (SSU) center under a central government scheme. This district-level center will play a key role in detecting, tracking, and controlling future epidemics. It will officially begin partial operations from October 2.

The SSU will be responsible for identifying where an epidemic begins, studying what type of outbreak it is, and suggesting immediate measures to contain it. The center will function under the supervision of the Thane Municipal Corporation but will cater to the entire district. Officials say this initiative will ensure that the city and surrounding areas are better prepared for potential health emergencies.

Also Watch:

During the COVID-19 crisis six years ago, the absence of proper treatment facilities and systems had cost many lives. To prevent a repeat of such a tragedy, the central government is setting up similar SSUs across districts in India. In Thane, the new center is being established in a five-storey building in Majiwada that earlier served as a post-COVID center. The facility will now be repurposed for epidemic surveillance, with operations beginning on the first floor.

The SSU will include a state-of-the-art laboratory with facilities for food and water testing, bacteriology, virology, and entomology. Bio Safety Laboratory (Category-2) infrastructure will also be developed. Advanced systems like solar energy, effluent and sewage treatment plants, and fire safety measures will be integrated. Tenders have already been invited for these works.

To ensure smooth functioning, manpower recruitment has been completed. On September 11 and 12, interviews were conducted to fill 17 different specialist and technical posts. These include senior public health experts, microbiologists, veterinary specialists, entomologists, food safety experts, research assistants, data analysts, and data managers.

According to Dr Prasad Patil, Chief Medical Officer of Thane Municipal Corporation, the SSU will strengthen epidemic preparedness in the district. The center will operate with financial support from the central government while being managed locally by the corporation, according to report by Loksatta.

For Thane residents, this new facility offers reassurance that the city is now better equipped to respond quickly to any outbreak, protecting public health with modern technology and expert manpower.