Thane Court Acquits All 17 Accused In 10-Year-Old Rioting Case; Families Decry Delay In Justice | Representative Image

The Thane court on Saturday cleared all 17 accused in a rioting case, nearly ten years after the incident took place, sparking fresh outrage among the victims’ families over long delays in justice.

The accused had been charged in connection with communal rioting that had rocked parts of Thane a decade ago. The judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to hold them guilty beyond reasonable doubt, leading to their acquittal.

Relatives of those who were harmed in the riot expressed deep disappointment with the verdict, saying that more than legal closure, the delay has taken a toll on their lives. “We have waited ten years hoping someone would be held accountable,” said one family member, speaking under the condition of anonymity. Many said scars from the unrest are still raw, psychological and economic damages still unredressed.

Legal observers noted that over the years key witnesses had turned hostile or disappeared, documents were lost, and memories faded all of which contributed to the weak prosecutorial case. “Ten years is a long time for any case to linger,” said a lawyer involved in the case. Some residents of Thane said the delay has undermined public trust in the criminal justice system.

The acquittal comes amidst other high-profile judgments in Maharashtra and across India, where criticism has grown over slow court proceedings in rioting and communal violence cases. In several recent cases in the state witnesses have alleged coercion, intimidation or bribery, making coherent prosecution even harder.

Victims’ support groups are now calling for reform in how such cases are investigated: better preservation of evidence, more protective measures for witnesses, and faster judicial timelines. Meanwhile, the acquitted individuals were released immediately after the court’s order.

Thane district officials have said they will review the judgment and examine whether an appeal is possible. In the meantime, victims are left with years of waiting and the question of justice.