Mumbai Crime Rises in 2025, But Detection Rate Improves Sharply With Better Investigations

Mumbai: Compared to 2024, Mumbai city witnessed a rise in overall crime in 2025, but the crime detection rate improved significantly.

Expert caution on statistics

According to official Mumbai Police data, 64,012 criminal cases, including theft, violent crimes and offences against women, were registered in 2025, of which 81% were detected. In contrast, 52,718 cases were registered in 2024, with a detection rate of 74%. The higher detection percentage in 2025 points to improved follow-up, faster investigations and better case tracking, despite the increased workload.

However, former IPS officer Sudhakar Suradkar cautioned that crime statistics may not always present the complete picture. “Official data is influenced by several factors. Many times, the police do not register cases, and sometimes false cases are registered. Therefore, these figures do not accurately reflect reality,” he said.

Serious offences such as murder, attempt to murder, and dacoity continued to be detected at an impressive pace in both years.

Rising extortion cases

Lawyer Aniket Nikam said, “Often, early and successful investigations are based on scientific evidence and the digital footprints of the accused due to advanced technology. CCTV cameras, call detail records, and tower dump data make it easier for the investigating agency to establish the chronology of events,” he said.

In 2025, the city recorded 126 murder cases, of which 123 were detected, while 324 attempted murder cases were registered and 321 solved, translating into a 98% detection rate. In 2024, out of 107 murder cases, 105 were detected, and 301 of the 303 attempted murder cases were solved, maintaining a similarly high success rate of 98-99%.

Dacoity cases also remained fully under control. In 2025, all 20 dacoity cases registered were detected, while in 2024, police solved all 16 dacoity cases, reflecting consistent performance against organised violent crime.

Robbery-related crimes showed a notable decline in 2025. The city recorded 321 robbery cases, down sharply from 474 in 2024. Of these, 318 cases were detected in 2025, compared to 467 detections last year, maintaining a high clearance rate.

Similarly, chain-snatching incidents dropped from 116 cases in 2024 to 85 in 2025. Detection stood at 81 cases in 2025, compared to 109 detections the previous year.

Crimes against women

One concerning trend highlighted in the data is the sharp increase in extortion cases. In 2025, 314 extortion cases were registered, a steep rise from 199 cases in 2024. However, detection also improved in absolute numbers, with 290 cases detected in 2025, compared to 177 in 2024, suggesting intensified action against extortion rackets.

Property-related offences such as housebreaking and theft showed a marginal decline in 2025. House-breaking cases fell from 1,307 in 2024 to 1,083 in 2025, though detection remained a challenge, with 720 cases solved this year compared to 778 last year.

Theft cases, which continue to form the largest share of crime, dipped slightly from 8,262 in 2024 to 8,060 in 2025.

Rioting incidents increased in 2025, with 451 cases recorded, compared to 323 in 2024.

Crimes against women recorded a disturbing rise, even as detection remained high. In 2025, 1,262 rape cases were registered across Mumbai, compared to 1,051 cases in 2024. Police detected 1,211 cases in 2025, while 1,037 cases were solved in 2024. Molestation cases also increased marginally, from 2,397 in 2024 to 2,468 in 2025, with detection remaining consistently high at 2,383 cases this year.

Murder

2025: 126 cases | 123 solved (98%)

2024: 107 cases | 105 solved (98%)

Robbery (including dacoity-related robbery)

2025: 321 cases | 318 solved (99%)

2024: 474 cases | 467 solved (98%)

Riots

2025: 451 cases | 431 solved (96%)

2024: 323 cases | 318 solved (98%)

Crimes against women

Rape 2025: 1,262 cases | 1,211 solved (96%)

Molestation 2025: 2,468 cases | 2,383 solved (97%)

House Breaking

2025: 1,083 cases | 720 solved (66%)

2024: 1,307 cases | 778 solved (60%)

Extortion

2025: 314 cases | 290 solved (92%)

2024: 199 cases | 177 solved (89%)

