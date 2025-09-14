 Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day

Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day

At least 111 benches were constituted for the hearings that took place on Saturday, said DLSA secretary R S Pajankar. He said out of 3,47,204 pending cases, 2,28,971 matters were heard in the Lok Adalat and 55,981 were resolved.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
The National Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district resolved 55,981 cases, awarding settlements worth Rs 205 crore. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The National Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district resolved 55,981 cases, awarding settlements worth Rs 205 crore, an official from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said on Sunday.

111 Benches Set Up for Hearings

At least 111 benches were constituted for the hearings that took place on Saturday, said DLSA secretary R S Pajankar.

He said out of 3,47,204 pending cases, 2,28,971 matters were heard in the Lok Adalat and 55,981 were resolved.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day
Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day
PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?
PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?
'Even Our Tears Haven't Dried': Pahalgam Victims' Families Question India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - Video
'Even Our Tears Haven't Dried': Pahalgam Victims' Families Question India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - Video
Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note For Vicky Jain After He Suffers 45 Stitches In Accident: 'We'll Walk Through Every Battle Together...'
Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note For Vicky Jain After He Suffers 45 Stitches In Accident: 'We'll Walk Through Every Battle Together...'

Pajankar, in a release, said 40,244 post-litigation cases involving Rs 173.81 crore and 15,737 pre-litigation cases, involving Rs 31.23 crore, were settled.

Read Also
Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia...
article-image

Lok Adalat Covered Diverse Matters

These included bank recovery matters, criminal compoundable offences, electricity and water bill disputes, motor accident claims, and matrimonial disputes, among other cases.

Bombay High Court Justices Advait M Sethna and Manjusha Deshpande inaugurated the proceedings, the release stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day

Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day

Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia...

Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia...

Mumbai Metro Line 9: Iron Jack Falls Near Bhayandar Bridge, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Metro Line 9: Iron Jack Falls Near Bhayandar Bridge, Video Goes Viral

India-Pakistan Asia Cup: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Urges 'Patriotic Citizens' To Upload Clips Of...

India-Pakistan Asia Cup: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Urges 'Patriotic Citizens' To Upload Clips Of...

Spike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day

Spike In Stray Dog Bites: 67 Cases Reported In Kalyan-Dombivli In A Single Day