Thane Lok Adalat Resolves 55,981 Cases, Awards Settlements Worth ₹205 Crore In A Single Day

The National Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district resolved 55,981 cases, awarding settlements worth Rs 205 crore. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The National Lok Adalat held in Maharashtra's Thane district resolved 55,981 cases, awarding settlements worth Rs 205 crore, an official from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said on Sunday.

111 Benches Set Up for Hearings

At least 111 benches were constituted for the hearings that took place on Saturday, said DLSA secretary R S Pajankar.

He said out of 3,47,204 pending cases, 2,28,971 matters were heard in the Lok Adalat and 55,981 were resolved.

Pajankar, in a release, said 40,244 post-litigation cases involving Rs 173.81 crore and 15,737 pre-litigation cases, involving Rs 31.23 crore, were settled.

Lok Adalat Covered Diverse Matters

These included bank recovery matters, criminal compoundable offences, electricity and water bill disputes, motor accident claims, and matrimonial disputes, among other cases.

Bombay High Court Justices Advait M Sethna and Manjusha Deshpande inaugurated the proceedings, the release stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)