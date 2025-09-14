 'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video

'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video

hiv Sena(UBT) workers, led by party spokesperson Anand Dubey, staged a protest on Sunday against the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, smashing television sets and raising slogans against both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Centre. The party accused the Modi government of "insulting the Sindoor of our sisters" by permitting the arch-rival fixture.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video | X @varta24news

Mumbai: Shiv Sena(UBT) workers, led by party spokesperson Anand Dubey, staged a protest on Sunday against the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, smashing television sets and raising slogans against both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Centre.

The party accused the Modi government of "insulting the Sindoor of our sisters" by permitting the arch-rival fixture.

Read Also
Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia...
article-image

About Sindoor Protest

In Mumbai, women party workers demonstrated with Sindoor in hand as a mark of protest, opposing the decision to play the match.

FPJ Shorts
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s Property
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s Property
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport

Speaking to IANS, Dubey stated, "We oppose the India-Pakistan match being held in Dubai. There is no need for this match today. We will urge the Indian government to reconsider its decision and direct the BCCI accordingly."

Later, while smashing the TVs, he told the reporters that Pakistan continued to remain a state sponsor of terrorism and stressed that all ties with the neighbouring country should be cut off.

"We are sending donations to BCCI so that it learns a lesson; so that Jay Shah realises the mistake. We urge PM Modi to stop this match and not play with the feelings of women who lost their Sindoor. How will the sisters and mothers, who lost their loved ones in Pahalgam, watch this match?" Dubey questioned.

Read Also
India-Pakistan Asia Cup: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Urges 'Patriotic Citizens' To Upload Clips Of...
article-image
Read Also
'Following BCCI and Government Directives': Fielding Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate On India vs Pakistan...
article-image

The Shiv Sena(UBT) leader further appealed to Indian cricketers to boycott the contest, promising them public support if they did so.

"If these players boycott the match, we will welcome them with open arms. However, if they don't, we will also condemn them for continuing with the game," he added.

Despite the strong opposition, the match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 6.30 p.m. UAE time (8.00 p.m. IST).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against...

'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against...

Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI...

Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI...

Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported

Thane: Massive Fire At Two-Wheeler Garage Causes Property Damage, No Injuries Reported

'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid...

'He Is Half-Pakistani': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Amid...

Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast

Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast