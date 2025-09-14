'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video | X @varta24news

Mumbai: Shiv Sena(UBT) workers, led by party spokesperson Anand Dubey, staged a protest on Sunday against the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, smashing television sets and raising slogans against both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Centre.

The party accused the Modi government of "insulting the Sindoor of our sisters" by permitting the arch-rival fixture.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey says, “…The way our people were killed in Pahalgam on April 22, we will not forget that. Pakistan, which is the centre of terrorism, why should we play cricket with them? When the PM said blood and water cannot flow together,… pic.twitter.com/Zhimvhnhbp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2025

About Sindoor Protest

In Mumbai, women party workers demonstrated with Sindoor in hand as a mark of protest, opposing the decision to play the match.

Speaking to IANS, Dubey stated, "We oppose the India-Pakistan match being held in Dubai. There is no need for this match today. We will urge the Indian government to reconsider its decision and direct the BCCI accordingly."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Women workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) stage a protest in Mumbai with 'sindoor', opposing the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025, scheduled today.



Party chief Uddhav Thackeray had said yesterday that Shiv Sena (UBT) women workers will come out on the… pic.twitter.com/1P1Ws9Hr5Q — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey says, "We oppose the India-Pakistan match being held in Dubai. There is no need for this match today. We will urge the Indian government to reconsider its decision and direct the BCCI… pic.twitter.com/yFSHyAbbIo — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2025

Later, while smashing the TVs, he told the reporters that Pakistan continued to remain a state sponsor of terrorism and stressed that all ties with the neighbouring country should be cut off.

"We are sending donations to BCCI so that it learns a lesson; so that Jay Shah realises the mistake. We urge PM Modi to stop this match and not play with the feelings of women who lost their Sindoor. How will the sisters and mothers, who lost their loved ones in Pahalgam, watch this match?" Dubey questioned.

🚨 Drama over the India–Pakistan Asia Cup match!

Uddhav Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey smashed a TV in protest, expressing anger against the clash.#AsiaCup #IndiaVsPakistan #Breaking #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/am66Xryx0B — VARTA ( वार्ता ) (@varta24news) September 14, 2025

The Shiv Sena(UBT) leader further appealed to Indian cricketers to boycott the contest, promising them public support if they did so.

"If these players boycott the match, we will welcome them with open arms. However, if they don't, we will also condemn them for continuing with the game," he added.

Despite the strong opposition, the match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 6.30 p.m. UAE time (8.00 p.m. IST).

