'Following BCCI and Government Directives': Fielding Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate On India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match

Team India's fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate has shed some light on the reason why India is playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The voice of people to boycott the match has been rising in the buildup to the much-anticipated clash due to the Pahalgam attack. Ten Doeschate, however, has made it clear that playing the neighbouring nation .

During the pre-match press conference, he revealed, “Our thing is you separate sports and politics. I understand the sentiment, but we are following the directive of the BCCI and the government. Knowing this would happen was the most frustrating part."

Doeschate further revealed that Gambhir has a clear message for the team, which was to block out the noise and focus on cricket. He added, "Gauti’s (head coach Gautam Gambhir) message is to not focus on things not in your control. Message is to focus on cricket,".

Can Team India boycott match against Pakistan ?

Team India are currently leading Group A , while Pakistan are second on the points table. If the Indian team does not play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, it will be considered a forfeit. In this condition, the points of the match will be given to Pakistan which will see them leapfrog India on points table. The same will happen in Super-4. If both teams reach the final and India does not play, then Pakistan will be declared the winner.

What did Indian Govt say on India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025?

Earlier, the Indian government said while there will be no bilateral engagement with Pakistan in sports events. However, the two teams can play each other in multinational tournaments in India or abroad. The statement said, “With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons,".

It added“It is also relevant to take into account India’s emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events. Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India," .