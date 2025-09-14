IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott Calls

Image: ANI/X

BCCI's decision to let Team India play Pakistan in Asia Cup has been a hard news to digest for the entire country. Fans across the nation has been raising their voice for Team India to boycott the match against their arch rival while reminding about the lives lost in Pahalgam attack. However, amid boycott calls, passionate cricket fans in Varanasi conducted a havan praying for Team India’s victory over their arch rivals on Sunday, September 14. Kids can be seen holding the posters of Operation Sindoor as well as the Indian flag as pooja and havan being conducted by locals.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal shared his thoughts on India’s participation and the broader context surrounding Indo-Pak matches. Extending his support to the Indian side, Dhumal said, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the Asia Cup." However, he also made it clear that India’s stance on bilateral cricket with Pakistan remains unchanged due to political tensions between the two nations.

He stated, “The government has clarified its position that when it comes to bilateral, we are not going to play against Pakistan. But when you have such an ACC trophy or ICC trophy, we will have to participate in that. So we'll go by what the government advises us to do,”

A couple of months back, during the World Championship of Legends (WCL), former Indian players who were part of the Indian champion team refused to play against the Pakistan champion in the group stage and then in the semi-finals. As a result of boycotting the game, Pakistan Champions went onto reach the finals.

What happens if India boycott match against Pakistan ?

Team India are currently leading Group A , while Pakistan are second on the points table. If the Indian team does not play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, it will be considered a forfeit. In this condition, the points of the match will be given to Pakistan which will see them leapfrog India on points table.