 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott Calls
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott Calls

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott Calls

Kids can be seen holding the posters of Operation Sindoor as well as the Indian flag as pooja and havan are being conducted by locals. The India vs Pakistan match is set to played in Dubai.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

BCCI's decision to let Team India play Pakistan in Asia Cup has been a hard news to digest for the entire country. Fans across the nation has been raising their voice for Team India to boycott the match against their arch rival while reminding about the lives lost in Pahalgam attack. However, amid boycott calls, passionate cricket fans in Varanasi conducted a havan praying for Team India’s victory over their arch rivals on Sunday, September 14. Kids can be seen holding the posters of Operation Sindoor as well as the Indian flag as pooja and havan being conducted by locals.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Team India Led By Suryakumar Yadav Decides To Boycott...
article-image

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal shared his thoughts on India’s participation and the broader context surrounding Indo-Pak matches. Extending his support to the Indian side, Dhumal said, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the Asia Cup." However, he also made it clear that India’s stance on bilateral cricket with Pakistan remains unchanged due to political tensions between the two nations.

He stated, “The government has clarified its position that when it comes to bilateral, we are not going to play against Pakistan. But when you have such an ACC trophy or ICC trophy, we will have to participate in that. So we'll go by what the government advises us to do,” 

A couple of months back, during the World Championship of Legends (WCL), former Indian players who were part of the Indian champion team refused to play against the Pakistan champion in the group stage and then in the semi-finals. As a result of boycotting the game, Pakistan Champions went onto reach the finals.

FPJ Shorts
Gold At ₹1.09 Lakh, Silver At ₹1.28 Lakh — Precious Metals Shine On Global Uncertainty
Gold At ₹1.09 Lakh, Silver At ₹1.28 Lakh — Precious Metals Shine On Global Uncertainty
London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Police Officers Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS
London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Police Officers Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Citing Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Citing Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott Calls
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott Calls
Read Also
'It Is A Very Sensitive Issue': Ryan Ten Doeschate Makes Huge Statement Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup...
article-image

What happens if India boycott match against Pakistan ?

Team India are currently leading Group A , while Pakistan are second on the points table. If the Indian team does not play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, it will be considered a forfeit. In this condition, the points of the match will be given to Pakistan which will see them leapfrog India on points table. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Team India Led By Suryakumar Yadav Decides To Boycott...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Team India Led By Suryakumar Yadav Decides To Boycott...

World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria Makes History, Wins Featherweight Gold After...

World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria Makes History, Wins Featherweight Gold After...

Who is Jasmine Lamboria? Meet The Indian Boxer Who Beat Paris Olympics Silver Medalist To Win Gold...

Who is Jasmine Lamboria? Meet The Indian Boxer Who Beat Paris Olympics Silver Medalist To Win Gold...

Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B

Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B