'It Is A Very Sensitive Issue': Ryan Ten Doeschate Makes Huge Statement Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

Image: BCCI/ACC/X

As the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 showdown approaches, emotions are running high both on and off the field. Amid growing public calls in some quarters for India to boycott the high-stakes match scheduled for Sunday in Dubai, Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has addressed the situation, emphasizing the team's focus on cricket while acknowledging the public’s sentiments.

“It is a very sensitive issue. Players feel the emotion and sentiments of the public. This is what we have discussed in the team meetings,” Ten Doeschate said when asked about the recent boycott calls circulating in the media and on social platforms.

The match, already one of the most anticipated in the tournament, has taken on a heightened emotional and political context following recent tensions between the two nations. A section of the Indian public, including some political figures and the families of recent terror attack victims, has urged the team to reconsider playing Pakistan, citing national pride and unresolved grievances.

Despite the external noise, the Indian team appears focused on the game at hand. With qualification stakes and tournament momentum on the line, the players are preparing to perform on the field while staying mindful of the broader atmosphere surrounding the clash.

'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video

The stage is set for one of cricket’s most intense rivalries as India and Pakistan gear up to face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14th at the Dubai International Stadium. As always, the match has drawn immense attention, not just for its sporting significance, but also for the political undertones that accompany any cricketing encounter between the two nations.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal shared his thoughts on India’s participation and the broader context surrounding Indo-Pak matches. Extending his support to the Indian side, Dhumal said, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the Asia Cup." However, he also made it clear that India’s stance on bilateral cricket with Pakistan remains unchanged due to political tensions between the two nations.

“The government has clarified its position that when it comes to bilateral, we are not going to play against Pakistan. But when you have such an ACC trophy or ICC trophy, we will have to participate in that. So we'll go by what the government advises us to do,” Dhumal stated.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13. Their meetings have since been limited to multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup and ICC events. The upcoming clash in Dubai is expected to be fiercely contested, with both teams in good form and carrying star-studded line-ups. While the political boundary between the two nations remains tense, the cricket field continues to serve as the only space where they face off in high-voltage contests.

As fans gear up for the big day, the players too will be feeling the pressure and excitement that comes with representing their nations in such a high-profile match.