'It Does Not Matter Who Is Playing…': Suryakumar Yadav's Childhood Coach Confident Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

Image: ACC/ANI/X

As the cricketing world gears up for the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav’s childhood coach, Ashok Aswalkar, has expressed confidence in both the team’s preparation and Surya’s composure heading into the much-anticipated encounter.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium, Aswalkar praised Team India’s T20 form and dismissed any concerns about pressure against arch-rivals Pakistan. “Our team is playing better in the T20 format. It does not matter who is playing against us. We just have to play our game,” Aswalkar asserted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The seasoned coach, who played a crucial role in shaping Suryakumar Yadav's early cricketing journey, further emphasized that the occasion won’t overwhelm the Mumbai-born batter. “There will be no pressure on Surya since he has already done the captaincy of the team a lot of times,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav has become a key figure in India’s T20 setup over the last few years, known for his 360-degree shot-making and fearless approach. With his wealth of experience and leadership credentials, many expect him to play a vital role in the high-stakes contest against Pakistan.

India enter the clash in solid form, with a dominant win over UAE already under their belt. With emotions running high and the spotlight firmly on this fixture, voices like Aswalkar’s offer a reminder that calm, clarity, and belief in one’s game will be crucial and that Suryakumar Yadav is no stranger to handling pressure on the biggest stages.

'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video

The stage is set for one of cricket’s most intense rivalries as India and Pakistan gear up to face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14th at the Dubai International Stadium. As always, the match has drawn immense attention, not just for its sporting significance, but also for the political undertones that accompany any cricketing encounter between the two nations.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal shared his thoughts on India’s participation and the broader context surrounding Indo-Pak matches. Extending his support to the Indian side, Dhumal said, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the Asia Cup." However, he also made it clear that India’s stance on bilateral cricket with Pakistan remains unchanged due to political tensions between the two nations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The government has clarified its position that when it comes to bilateral, we are not going to play against Pakistan. But when you have such an ACC trophy or ICC trophy, we will have to participate in that. So we'll go by what the government advises us to do,” Dhumal stated.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13. Their meetings have since been limited to multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup and ICC events. The upcoming clash in Dubai is expected to be fiercely contested, with both teams in good form and carrying star-studded line-ups. While the political boundary between the two nations remains tense, the cricket field continues to serve as the only space where they face off in high-voltage contests.

As fans gear up for the big day, the players too will be feeling the pressure and excitement that comes with representing their nations in such a high-profile match.