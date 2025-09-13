'I Would Like Him To Play Till 50': Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Reflects On Virat Kohli's Retirement From Test Cricket; Video

Image: Shubhankar Mishra/X/YouTube

In a surprising crossover between geopolitics and cricket, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani shared his thoughts on Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli’s recent retirement from Test cricket. Speaking on a podcast hosted by Indian journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Haqqani expressed admiration for Kohli's career and speculated on the reasons behind the decision that stunned millions of fans worldwide.

“I don’t know the reason behind Virat Kohli’s (Test) retirement. Very few people across the world are that special,” Haqqani remarked. “I would like him to play till 50. Maybe he was irritated by the media in India. He still had time.”

Haqqani’s comments reflect the global reach of Kohli’s influence, transcending political and cultural divides. Often regarded as one of the greatest modern-day cricketers, Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in May.

As of now, Virat Kohli continues to represent India in ODI cricket and remains a key figure in global sports. Whether or not he addresses Haqqani’s comments remains to be seen, but the reverence in the Taliban leader’s tone underscores the magnitude of Kohli’s legacy.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Sharing Candid Moments With Locals During London Stroll; Video

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were recently seen taking a leisurely walk through the scenic streets of London, enjoying some downtime together. The couple, known for their grounded nature despite global fame, were also seen stopping to chat with a few locals during their stroll, drawing admiration for their warmth and humility.

Dressed in relaxed, cozy outfits, the two looked at ease as they soaked in the charm of the city. The outing comes during a short break for Kohli, who is currently enjoying time with his family before resuming training for the upcoming Australia series scheduled in October. The high-profile series is expected to be a key part of India's cricket calendar, and Kohli will play a crucial role in the team's preparation and performance.

Photos and short clips of the couple’s London moment have since gone viral, with fans praising them for staying humble and real, even in public. Whether on the field or off it, Virat and Anushka continue to win hearts, this time with nothing more than a walk, a smile, and a few heartfelt conversations.