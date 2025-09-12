Did Iceland Cricket Troll Pakistan Team By Calling Them 'Underdog' Ahead Of Oman Clash In Asia Cup 2025? Check Out

Image: Mr. Cricket UAE/X

In a moment of classic online banter, the Iceland Cricket X (formerly Twitter) handle stirred up a buzz in the cricketing world by taking a cheeky dig at the Pakistan national team. Just hours before Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match against Oman in Dubai, Iceland Cricket posted, "We will always support the underdog in cricket, and that is why we are fully behind Pakistan when taking on Oman today."

The post quickly went viral, with fans from around the globe reacting to the sly humour. Iceland Cricket’s X handle is known for its witty, unfiltered takes despite Iceland not being a traditional cricket-playing nation. Over the years, their posts have become cult-favourites for fans who enjoy the lighter, more humorous side of the game.

The jab came in light of Pakistan’s inconsistent form and recent upsets that have kept fans and critics divided. With a youthful squad fielded in the Asia Cup 2025 and back-to-back golden ducks for Saim Ayub and captain Salman Agha early in the match, Iceland’s quip hit a nerve, but also captured the tone of online cricket banter that has become increasingly common during high-stakes tournaments.

While the intent was clearly tongue-in-cheek, the timing of the post, just before a match Pakistan were widely expected to dominate, made it all the more hilarious to some and infuriating to others.

Regardless of how the match ends, one thing is clear: Iceland Cricket’s social media team knows how to make noise with just one post. And when it comes to the unpredictable world of cricket, especially with Pakistan involved, even an outsider nation can find itself in the middle of a viral moment.

'Boys Did Not Play Really Well': Netizens React As Saim Ayub & Salman Agha Fall For Golden Ducks Against Oman During Asia Cup 2025 Match

Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 campaign took an unexpected turn during their group-stage clash against Oman, as not one but two of their top-order batters, Saim Ayub and captain Salman Agha, were dismissed for golden ducks. The match, held at the Dubai International Stadium, was expected to be a one-sided affair, but the early double blow stunned both fans and experts.

Saim Ayub, opening the innings, was sent back on the first ball he faced, failing to make any impact. Soon after, captain Salman Agha met a similar fate, out for a golden duck on his very first delivery. The back-to-back dismissals rattled Pakistan’s start and sparked a wave of reactions online.

What made these dismissals particularly notable was the context: Pakistan had come into the match with a youthful and slightly reshuffled batting line-up. Ayub, seen as a rising star, was expected to anchor the innings, while Salman Agha’s leadership was under the microscope. Their twin failures only added fuel to ongoing discussions about Pakistan’s batting depth and temperament.