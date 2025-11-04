 Mumbai Horse Racing: Monsoon Overstay Dampens Mumbai Season
Mumbai Horse Racing: Monsoon Overstay Dampens Mumbai Season

RWITC pushes season opener to from Nov 23 to Nov 27 as unseasonal rains lash city

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic | RWITC

Mumbai’s unpredictable weather has once again played spoilsport — this time for the city’s racing fraternity. The much-awaited Mumbai racing season 2025–26, originally slated to begin on November 23, is likely to start four days late after the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) decided to postpone the opening day to November 27.

A spell of persistent, unseasonal rains has left the Mahalaxmi racecourse and its stabling areas soggy, forcing officials to allow more time for restoration work. The turf and tracks, critical for safe racing, have been affected by waterlogging in parts of the iconic venue.

Following a meeting of the RWITC Stewards after the Pune season finale on Sunday, November 2, the decision was taken in consultation with club officials and trainers. The Stewards felt it was prudent to delay the start rather than risk compromised racing conditions.

article-image

“The rains have been heavier than usual this time of year, and the course needs proper recovery time,” a club insider said.

If the wet weather continues to lash Mumbai in the coming days, the Stewards are expected to reassess the situation again and could consider further changes to the schedule. For now, racing enthusiasts will have to wait a few extra days before the thundering of hooves returns to Mahalaxmi.

