Haris Rauf Banned: ICC Suspends Pakistan Pacer For 2 Matches After Making Controversial Gestures During IND vs PAK Asia Cup Clash

Haris Rauf makes reference to India vs Pakistan border issues during Asia Cup clash | Image Credit: X

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been handed a two-game ban by ICC on Tuesday. Rauf was investigated for his altercations with during the IND vs PAK matches in the Asia Cup 2025. As a result, the fast bowler will miss the first two ODIs against South Africa.

The ICC confirmed the suspension on Tuesday after several discplinary hearings following clashes during the Asia Cup 2025. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were also fined their match fees for their involvement in the scuffle.

Haris Rauf suspended, Sahibzada Farhan handed demerit point

Rauf was seen signaling 6-0 to the crowd, referencing the Pahalgam terror attack and the following escalations on the border. Sahibzada Farhan was also fined 30% of his match fee and handed one demerit point. The Pakistan opener celebrated his half-century with a AK-47 gesture.

"Rauf’s total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulted in two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODI games against South Africa on 4 and 6 November 2025," ICC said in a statement.

Rauf had gestured a plane crash to the fans, handing him his first sanction. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah both responded with similar gestures. While Arshdeep escaped any punishment, Bumrah accepted a fine and one demerit point.

As per ICC rules, four or more demerit points in the space of two years lead to suspension. Rauf accumulated four in a matter of 3 weeks, with India and Pakistan facing off thrice in Asia Cup 2025.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player. Rauf was picked to play vs South Africa, but will now have to sit out.